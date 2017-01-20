2 men shot in LR; police seek woman

Two people were injured Thursday night in two shootings that Little Rock police believe are connected.

Officers first responded at 6:28 p.m. to 5001 W. 21st St., just east of Fair Park Boulevard. Department spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said officers found a man who had been shot multiple times. McClanahan said the man's injuries were not life-threatening.

Police then responded at 7:49 p.m. to 48 Rosemoor Drive, about 3 miles south of the first shooting. McClanahan said a man was found at the address who'd been shot in the head at nearby Benny Craig Park. His injuries were also nonlife threatening.

McClanahan said police were searching for a black woman driving a white Hyundai in connection with both shootings. He said investigators had no motive, but suspect drugs were involved.

Further details weren't immediately available.

No arrests had been made late Thursday.

Boy, 16, charged in drive-by; 1 hurt

Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested a teenage boy in a shooting at a gas station on New Year's Day.

Machun Clinkscale, 16, was charged as an adult with first-degree battery in the shooting of Edmond Daniels on Jan. 1. Officers found Daniels shot about 2:10 p.m. outside Skyroad Gas and Quick Check Mart 5105 W. 65th St., according to a police report. Daniels, 19, was shot in his chest and face.

Daniels was taken to UAMS Medical Center in serious condition, according to police.

Witnesses told police that a passenger in a burgundy Chevrolet Impala had fired at Daniels. The vehicle was last seeing fleeing south from the gas station on Lancaster Road, police said.

Police arrested Clinkscale about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the shooting, an arrest report states. He was additionally charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

LR man arrested; woman was shot

A Little Rock man accused of shooting a woman in an argument over money this month was arrested Wednesday.

Jodeci Norvel, 24, was charged with first-degree battery in the shooting of Linda Thomas, 49, on Jan. 4. Norvel, who had been on parole after being convicted of felony burglary and theft of property, was also charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Officers reportedly found Thomas shot multiple times in the 4300 block of West 26th Street. She was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock, where she remained in serious condition Thursday, according to police.

An arrest report states that Norvel shot Thomas in an argument over money, and Thomas had reportedly pulled a gun on Norvel one week earlier.

Norvel was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday.

Metro on 01/20/2017