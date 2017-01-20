AWARD

Quinn, Villanueva finalists

HOUSTON — Falcons coach Dan Quinn and Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva are the finalists for the NFL’s Salute to Service Award. The winner of the honor, presented by USAA, the official military appreciation sponsor of the league, will be announced during NFL Honors the night before the Super Bowl. Both Quinn’s and Villanueva’s teams, of course, are still in the running to play in that game on Feb. 5.

Quinn and Villanueva were selected for their exceptional efforts to honor and support members of the military community.

Last year’s award recipient was Tampa Bay wide receiver Vincent Jackson. Previous winners were Jared Allen (2014), John Harbaugh (2013), Charles Tillman (2012) and Bud Adams (2011).

RAMS

Phillips as DC official

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Wade Phillips is the Los Angeles Rams’ new defensive coordinator, the team confirmed Thursday.

A week after 30-year-old head coach Sean McVay said the 69-year-old Phillips would be joining him on the West Coast, their partnership finally was made official by the Rams, who are rebuilding after finishing 4-12 in their 13th consecutive non-winning season. Phillips begins his 40th NFL season as a coach with the Rams, the 10th franchise to employ him. He was a head coach at Dallas, Buffalo and Denver, and he served as an interim head coach for New Orleans, Atlanta and the Houston Texans.

The son of famed coach Bum Phillips has been one of the NFL’s top defensive minds for decades. He spent the past two years with the Broncos, coordinating the dominant defense that won the Super Bowl last season.

Phillips, who will turn 70 before the upcoming season begins, might seem to be an unlikely partner for McVay, who will be the youngest head coach in modern NFL history even after he turns 31 next week.

BROWNS

Browns add five assistants

CLEVELAND — Former Pro Bowler Clyde Simmons has been hired by the Cleveland Browns to coach their defensive line.

Simmons, who played 15 seasons in the NFL, spent the past five years as an assistant with the Los Angeles Rams. He’s coming to Cleveland to work under new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who has been brought in by Browns coach Hue Jackson to fix one of the league’s worst defenses.

Williams also added his son, Blake, to Cleveland’s staff to coach the linebackers. The younger Williams spent last season working in the league office. The Browns also added Jerod Kruse (assistant defensive backs), DeWayne Walker (defensive backs), and Bob Wylie (offensive line) to Hue Jackson’s reconfigured staff.

Jackson fired defensive coordinator Ray Horton following a 1-15 season.

COLTS

Luck has shoulder surgery

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has undergone surgery on the right shoulder that’s bothered him the past two seasons.

Colts owner Jim Irsay announced Thursday on Twitter that Luck was recovering from successful outpatient surgery. Irsay says Luck will be ready for the 2017 season.

Luck was listed on the Colts injury report throughout this season and missed several practices, with coach Chuck Pagano saying the team had a plan for keeping Luck healthy while he dealt with a sore throwing shoulder. Luck missed two games early in the 2015 season because of the shoulder injury. He threw for 4,240 yards and 31 touchdowns this past season after signing a six-year, $140 million contract in June.

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP

Governors place bets

ATLANTA — A spot in the Super Bowl is the ultimate prize for the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers when the teams meet this weekend.

The governors of Georgia and Wisconsin also are making a friendly wager over Sunday’s NFC championship game. Georgia’s Gov. Nathan Deal and Wisconsin’s Gov. Scott Walker are putting some of their states’ best-known products at stake in their bet on Sunday’s outcome.

If the Falcons lose, Deal is offering Coca-Cola, chili dogs from the Atlanta restaurant The Varsity, peach pies, peanuts and two six-packs made by Creature Comforts Brewing Co.

Walker is countering with two sixpacks of beer from Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls, chocolates, honey, a pair of glasses for Old-Fashioned cocktails and assorted cheese, crackers and sausages.