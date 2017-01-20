Subscribe Register Login

Friday, January 20, 2017, 2:32 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Paper airplane hits teacher in eye; student arrested, police say

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:25 p.m.

ANDREWS, S.C. — Police say a South Carolina high school student accused of throwing a paper airplane that struck a teacher in the eye could end up in jail for up to a month.

The South Strand News reported that Georgetown County sheriff's deputies arrested the 17-year-old student at Andrews High School. Teacher Edward McIver told deputies that he was upset after getting hit by the airplane because he recently had had eye surgery. He also told police he and the student had had previous confrontations over the student's behavior, and that "something needs to be done."

The student was charged with third-degree assault and battery and was released from jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Paper airplane hits teacher in eye; student arrested, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

HawgFan says... January 20, 2017 at 1:55 p.m.

Third degree assault and battery for hitting a teacher with a paper airplane. Wow.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online