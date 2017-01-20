Paper airplane hits teacher in eye; student arrested, police say

ANDREWS, S.C. — Police say a South Carolina high school student accused of throwing a paper airplane that struck a teacher in the eye could end up in jail for up to a month.

The South Strand News reported that Georgetown County sheriff's deputies arrested the 17-year-old student at Andrews High School. Teacher Edward McIver told deputies that he was upset after getting hit by the airplane because he recently had had eye surgery. He also told police he and the student had had previous confrontations over the student's behavior, and that "something needs to be done."

The student was charged with third-degree assault and battery and was released from jail.