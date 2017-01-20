Subscribe Register Login

Friday, January 20, 2017, 4:19 p.m.

9 Arkansas students facing charges after fight in high school office, police say

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 3:07 p.m.

Several Hope High School students were disciplined or charged in connection with a fight that occurred in the school’s main office Tuesday, according to police.

Authorities from the Hope Police Department and the Hempstead County sheriff’s office responded to two calls from within the school, located at 1701 S. Main St., around noon Tuesday, a news release stated.

According to the release, the school’s resource officer saw several students walk into the main office and confront other students. While inside the office, authorities said, the group of students began fighting, with one student picking up a desk organizer and hitting another student in the head with it.

Police said at least two students were on the floor during the altercation and that another student pushed and tried to punch an officer.

Authorities believe that the fight in the office is possibly linked to a previous fight in the cafeteria between two female students.

Some juvenile students were disciplined according to school policy, police said. Four other minors are facing riot, third-degree battery and disorderly conduct charges, and another minor faces riot, second-degree battery and disorderly conduct charges.

According to the release, four students — Cha’Myria L. Davis, 19; Mercedes T. Harris, 18; Rosquasha M. Dancer, 18, and Dalisia Brown, 18 — were charged as adults with riot, third-degree battery and disorderly conduct.

DontGoThere says... January 20, 2017 at 3:37 p.m.

Darn thugs need to learn civilized behavior! They are coming out of the wood work!

