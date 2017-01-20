Police: Burglar leaves water running at Little Rock nail salon, damaging 2 businesses

A burglar left water running in the pedicure sink of a Little Rock nail salon, causing damage to that business as well as a repair shop next door, police say.

The owner of U.S. Nails at 3015 S. University Ave., which is west of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus, told authorities that someone broke into the nail salon between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 7:55 a.m. Thursday.

The burglar damaged a glass window on the business’s north side before taking $100 from a desk and knocking over a movable rack containing about $1,000 worth of fingernail polish, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

While stealing about $100 from a desk, the thief left water on in a pedicure sink, causing it to flood the nail salon and the neighboring Rodgers Shoe Repair business next door, authorities said.

The pedicure sink had a plastic bag stuck in its drain pipe, the report noted.

The repair shop's owner said a large amount of water came into his business from U.S. Nails, covering a large portion of his business.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.