Subscribe Register Login

LIVE UPDATES: Donald Trump sworn in as 45th president of the United States

Friday, January 20, 2017, 12:21 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Police: Burglar leaves water running at Little Rock nail salon, damaging 2 businesses

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 11:18 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A burglar left water running in the pedicure sink of a Little Rock nail salon, causing damage to that business as well as a repair shop next door, police say.

The owner of U.S. Nails at 3015 S. University Ave., which is west of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus, told authorities that someone broke into the nail salon between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 7:55 a.m. Thursday.

The burglar damaged a glass window on the business’s north side before taking $100 from a desk and knocking over a movable rack containing about $1,000 worth of fingernail polish, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

While stealing about $100 from a desk, the thief left water on in a pedicure sink, causing it to flood the nail salon and the neighboring Rodgers Shoe Repair business next door, authorities said.

The pedicure sink had a plastic bag stuck in its drain pipe, the report noted.

The repair shop's owner said a large amount of water came into his business from U.S. Nails, covering a large portion of his business.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: Burglar leaves water running at Little Rock nail salon, damaging 2 businesses

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online