Police: Burglars used hole in Little Rock business's wall to gain access

Police say thieves that burglarized a Little Rock business Thursday used a hole in the wall to gain access.

According to a Little Rock police report, the 59-year-old manager of Merchants Wholesale called police about 6:30 a.m. after she saw an office was messy.

The business at 5310 S. Shackleford Road describes itself as a tobacco and candy distributor on its website.

When officers arrived Thursday morning, according to the report, they found a hole had been made in the building's south-side wall. The officers also wrote that they found the south fence had been cut.

The manager told police items were missing from the business but didn’t know everything that was missing. As a result, the business is conducting an inventory to determine what was stolen, police said.

No arrests had been made at the time of this report.