Friday, January 20, 2017, 10:53 a.m.

Police: Pulaski County man watched live video of house break-in

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 10:20 a.m.

in-a-still-from-a-security-camera-video-an-unknown-man-tries-the-door-of-a-house-in-the-9000-block-of-pinnacle-valley-road

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF

In a still from a security camera video, an unknown man tries the door of a house in the 9000 block of Pinnacle Valley Road.

A Pulaski County man was watching a video of his house being broken into as it was happening Tuesday morning, authorities said.

According to a Pulaski County sheriff's office report, two people broke into a house in the 9000 block of Pinnacle Valley Road around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, while the homeowner watched through a security camera feed.

Two guns were stolen from the home, the report says: a fully loaded semi-automatic valued at $700 and a revolver valued at $500. The homeowner said both guns were taken from nightstands in his house.

According to the report, while deputies were on their way to investigate the burglary, the homeowner told dispatch he was watching a video of people inside his house. When officers and the homeowner arrived at the scene, the homeowner showed police video of the suspects on his phone, the report says.

One man in the video wears khaki cargo pants, a black hoodie, a white shirt, red shoes, black gloves and a black backpack. The other wears blue jeans, a black hoodie, red shoes, red and black gloves and a black ski mask.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

