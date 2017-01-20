Rally held in Fayetteville amid Trump's inauguration

— Hundreds of demonstrators gathered Friday afternoon in front of the Washington County Courthouse as a showing of solidarity amid a highly divisive election that culminated with President Donald Trump's inauguration.

The group, composed mostly of women, held balloons and signs expressing ideas of acceptance, equal rights and left-leaning politics. The crowd stretched from Dickson Street about a block south along College Avenue.

Several cars honked as demonstrators chanted, "They go low, we go high," "Love trumps hate" and "This is what democracy looks like."

Sara Coker, 27, of Bryant, held a sign proclaiming "Love is always loud," with her Labrador, Siggy, who wore a rainbow-colored, puffy collar.

Coker, a social work graduate student, said she tries to be an advocate for women's rights and people who may not have a voice in the cultural spectrum.

"I'm optimistic about seeing all the people out here today," she said. "I'm not optimistic so much about who is in office, but more about the passion that the American people have right now."

Isaac Foster, 23, of Fayetteville, said he viewed expressing love as the best way to counteract divisive rhetoric.

"I'm terrified right now," he said. "I'm bisexual, so being a part of the LGBT community -- all the hate I've seen recently and the extremists that supported Trump -- it's disheartening."

Rachel Lyons, 33, of Fayetteville held a sign reading, "Open minds, open hearts." She said the idea has a personal meaning and doesn't just apply to those who may have a different viewpoint from hers.

Lyons said she's been waving at her "country boy" neighbors more often lately.

"We do have to actually come together with people and try to understand the other side," she said. "The election made me realize how insulated I am in my views because I didn't think this could actually happen."

Fayetteville's event coincided with Inaugural Parade in Washington and to draw attention to the Women's March on Washington to be held Saturday as a counter-demonstration to Trump's inauguration.