Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

FIRST POST — 1:30 P.M.

LEE’S LOCK Learning Curve in the first BEST BET Teriat in the third

LONG SHOT Mr Black Gold in the fifth THURSDAY’S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2 percent) MEET 14-45 (31.1 percent)

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

LEARNING CURVE**** has consistently earned the field’s fastest Beyer figures while competing against much better competition at Churchill, Saratoga and last spring at Oaklawn. Trainer Ron Moquett is having a terrific start to the meet. QUICK ZIP raced evenly in her career debut at Remington, but she was overmatched in a maiden allowance race and worked a fast 5 furlongs from the gate Jan. 12. NXT STOP FORT ERIE did not show much on synthetic at Woodbine, but she is dropping in class and moving to the high percentage barn of trainer Robertino Diodoro.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Learning Curve Santana Moquett 5-2 11 Quick Zip LQuinonez Von Hemel 7-2 6 Nxt Stop Fort Erie Franco Diodoro 6-1 8 Pistol Patti Kennedy Anderson 8-1 3 Plays in Peoria Pompell Pompell 8-1 9 Haranstown Ulloa Haran 10-1 4 Five Sisters Birzer Creighton 12-1 7 Heartachenumbertwo Wethey Mitchell 8-1 10 Kool Kitten K Cruz Corderman 15-1 1 Shipman’s Affair Vazquez Durham 20-1 2 Wind Hopper Corbett Durham 20-1

2 Purse $38,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $40,000

ALLIDOISDREAMOFYOU** won a “key” $30,000 claimer just two back at Churchill, and he is back in the claiming ranks after finishing fifth in an unusually fast race against a much better field. ELIJAH exits a convincing front-running allowance victory at Remington, and he has won three of four races at the distance and has a red-hot trainer. CAROUSE is dropping into a claiming race for the first time, and the multiple stakes-placed finisher could benefit from a contentious early pace.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Allidoisdreamofyou Hill Ortiz 6-1 1 Elijah Vazquez Diodoro 9-5 2 Carouse Franco Diodoro 5-1 4 Z Rockstar LQuinonez Von Hemel 9-2 3 Conquest Bigluck E Cannon Hartman 4-1 7 Morning Buzz Court Kardoush 6-1 5 Sharm Rocco Lukas 12-1

3 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, 3-yearolds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $10,000

TERIAT*** contested a rapid pace before tiring inside the final furlong in a maiden allowance sprint at Hawthorne, and he is taking a significant drop and is strictly the one to catch. BEST TRICK YET has not raced since April, but he has earned the field’s fastest Beyer figure and has shown good recent works. WILBUR is an unraced gelding with encouraging works. His stable wins with first-timers.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Teriat Felix Mason 9-2 3 Best Trick Yet De La Cruz Cates 7-2 8 Wilbur Loveberry Martin 5-1 1 Big Statement Wethey Ashauer 6-1 7 Prospector Fever Emigh Shumake 6-1 6 Camp Cielo Franco Carranza 8-1 2 Goingtogive’emhale Clawson Hale 10-1 12 Cava Hoyos Canchari Witt 15-1 4 The Checotah Kid Roman Riecken 20-1 9 Rickey Lee McNeil Hornsby 15-1 10 Joan’s Delight Roman Jackson 20-1 11 Surprise Suspect Rodriguez Whited 20-1 13 Hot Blooded Song BQuinonez Martin 12-1 14 Storm Express McNeil Hornsby 20-1

4 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, 4-yearolds and up, starter allowance MEDAL OF COURAGE** won six of her seven races in 2016, and the consistent sprinter is dropping in class and picks up local riding champion Ricardo Santana. DR. CLARK is only a nose defeat Aug. 19 from having won six consecutive races, and his speed always puts him in a good spot turning into the stretch. MY BROTHER DON is riding a three-race winning streak, and he does face better than he has recently.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Medal of Courage Santana Young 5-1 3 Dr. Clark Felix Mason 5-2 2 My Brother Don Vazquez Villafranco 2-1 4 Deep in a Dream Birzer Hiles 7-2 5 Imma Bling Corbett Durham 12-1 1 Cloudy River St Julien Martin 6-1 6 Creative Art Canchari Haran 15-1

5 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-yearolds, maiden claiming $40,000 MR BLACK GOLD** broke poorly before rallying up to second behind a lone-speed odds-on winner in a debut at Remington, and he does have a nice pedigree. Typical second-out improvement will give him a good chance at an upset. GUNTOTER has shown speed in a three-race career for top connections. He is wearing blinkers and dropping into a maiden-claimer for the first time. CONFEDERATE RAGS was bet down to 5-2 odds in his debut at Remington and may have been overmatched in a maiden allowance field or disliked a muddy track. Nevertheless, he shows good works and deserves another chance.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Mr Black Gold Cruz Corderman 10-1 2 Guntoter Santana Asmussen 5-2 7 Confederate Rags Borel Morse 8-1 8 Primal St Julien Moquett 4-1 4 No Mo Jo Cannon Hartman 7-2 1 Brave John Rocco Hobby 8-1 9 Pedlow Laviolette Smith 6-1 6 Johnny’s Gone Wild Corbett Shorter 12-1 5 P.O. Jet Pompell Hughes 20-1

6 Purse $23,000, 5½ furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $5,000

BLAKE BEAUTIES** used her early speed in winning four races last season, including a wet track race at Oaklawn. She returns fresh and her rider knows her well. LA CREMA ROUGE won her only previous race for a $5,000 claiming price, and she was claimed at Churchill in a runner-up finish for $7,500. Trainer Chris Richard will win his share of races. CONGRATS HONEY finished with energy in a threelength victory in a $5,000 claimer at Churchill, and new trainer Karl Broberg does very well with claims.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Blake Beauties Pompell Holthus 7-2 6 La Crema Rouge Birzer Richard 3-1 4 Congrats Honey Canchari Broberg 9-2 14 Divine Way Canchari Arnett 15-1 11 Dayin Deauville Felix Mason 8-1 10 Patrician Way Vazquez Villafranco 5-1 2 Somali Byrd Marquez Kordenbrock 20-1 1 Secrets of Summer Cannon Hartman 12-1 7 Flyer’s Fantasy Santana Cox 20-1 8 Red Blend Sanjur Cristel 15-1 13 Knotty Wild Girl Birzer Martin 15-1 3 Cater’s Bling Corbett Durham 20-1 12 My Place Or Yours Emigh Lynn 20-1 9 Addy’s Flowers Mannrique Payton 20-1

7 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up that have never won three races, claiming $25,000

STREET CRUIZER** appears to be the speed of the speed in this field, and she has a clear class advantage and winning veteran connections. MAZIETTE has not raced since being beaten a neck as the post-time favorite at this classification in April, but he is a consistent mare. Recent workouts are encouraging. INCLUDERE is moving up a claiming condition on the heels of a four-length victory at Churchill, and she improved throughout her 3-yearold campaign.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Street Cruizer LQuinonez Hobby 2-1 5 Maziette Santana Cox 3-1 7 Includere Cannon Hartman 7-2 3 Castiel’s Angel Sanjur Haran 6-1 1 Strawberry Bomb Canchari Swearingen 15-1 6 Icy Dawn Roman Chleborad 10-1 2 That’s Exciting Perez Puhl 12-1 4 Away She Glows Pompell Hughes 15-1

8 Purse $74,000, 1 mile, 3-yearolds, fillies, allowance optional claiming

TORRENT*** followed a six-length maiden allowance victory at Churchill with a second-place two-turn stakes finish at Remington. She has recorded two strong works at Oaklawn and deserves favoritism. TALMADGE TAP circled rivals on the turn and was eased up in the final yards in a sharp career debut victory at Turfway. She had a nice work here Jan. 4 and seems an attractive play at program odds. CONQUEST BANDIDO made every pole a winning one in a seven-furlong maiden victory at Woodbine, and she is bred to carry her speed at least this far.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

10 Torrent Santana Moquett 3-2 7 Talmadge Tap LQuinonez Wiggins 12-1 5 Conquest Bandido Hill Catalano 6-1 2 Dial Me Birzer Lukas 10-1 1 Signalpath Rocco Von Hemel 8-1 1a Queen Bernardina Landeros Von Hemel 8-1 8 Fleet Dude Landeros Cox 6-1 9 Empire Strikes Vazquez Asmussen 6-1 11 Rose of the Nile St Julien Von Hemel 20-1 3 High Fashion Diva Loveberry Milligan 20-1 4 Patriotic Endeavor Canchari Ritchey 20-1 6 Away to Town Ulloa Hughes 30-1 12 I Be Jeannie B De La Cruz Cates 30-1

9 $75,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance

EASTER INDY** won two of three races last season at Oaklawn, including an allowance sprint and a $100,000 statebred stake. Her three published works this winter appear strong. TOM’S TO THE MAX has been freshened up after winning an allowance race in September at Remington, and the steadily improving filly fits well in a state-bred allowance. PINK FLASH finished second twice behind the top selection last season at Oaklawn, and she too shows encouraging recent works.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Easter Indy Loveberry Martin 5-2 7 Tom’s to the Max Laviolette Smith 9-2 8 Pink Flash De La Cruz Kardoush 4-1 10 Avisionofchocolate Court Fires 7-2 3 Jeri Bella McNeil Ashauer 12-1 4 Dixie Lover Canchari Carranza 15-1 2 Sophias Big Girl Wethey Ashauer 12-1 1 Fastanista BQuinonez Martin 8-1 9 Dynamite Jill Pompell Jayaraman 20-1 5 Passing Breeze Franco Carranza 30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The third race is a good trifecta or superfecta race considering it’s a full field of 12, and a possible lone-speed winner (Teriat) can be keyed over several in the two hole and logical contenders in the third spot. The 50-cent Pick-3 starting in race seven begins with a competitive field likely to produce a decent price, and the eighth race may be covered with only two. The final race seems to be a three-horse battle.