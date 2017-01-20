TRACK AND FIELD

UA track teams at Vanderbilt

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ men’s and women’s track and field teams are in Nashville, Tenn., this weekend to compete at the Vanderbilt Invitational today and Saturday.

The meet’s significance for the Razorbacks is that their defending SEC championship teams will get a feel for competing at Vanderbilt’s facility, which will host the conference meet Feb. 24-25.

Arkansas also will get its first look at some SEC competition this weekend with Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt competing at the meet as part of the 18-team field.

BASKETBALL

UAM women win at OBU

The Arkansas-Monticello women’s team won 74-67 at Ouachita Baptist on Thursday night in Arkadelphia.

Arkansas-Monticello (7-7, 4-6 Great American Conference) was led by Ayesha Wahid, who finished with 21 points, shooting 8 of 17 from the floor. Nelsha Peterson and Taylor Collins finished with 17 and 13 points, respectively.

The Cotton Blossoms shot 49 percent (27 of 55) from the floor, including 8 of 12 on three-pointers. Ouachita Baptist was held to 44 percent from the floor (27 of 61), including 5 of 17 on three-pointers.

Madison Brittain led Ouachita Baptist (7-9, 4-6) with 17 points and five rebounds. Bria Caldwell had 13 points and nine rebounds. Chasidee Owens had 11 points and three rebounds.

Harding women stay unbeaten in GAC

The Harding women’s team used a 26-point second quarter in beating Southern Arkansas 66-56 Thursday night at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy.

The Lady Bisons (13-2, 10-0 GAC) won their seventh in a row while Southern Arkansas falls to 4-10 and 2-8.

Trailing 20-12 after the first quarter, Harding outscored Southern Arkansas 26-12 in the second quarter to lead 38-32 at halftime.

Falan Miller led Harding with 13 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Sydney Layrock had 11 points and five rebounds.

Aaliyah Holmes led Southern Arkansas with 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting. Jasmyn Eckerman had 15 points.

Arkansas Tech holds off Henderson State

No. 14 Arkansas Tech defeated Henderson State 68-62 Thursday night at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

The Golden Suns (12-2, 8-2 GAC) trailed 21-15 after the first quarter, but used a 7-0 run to lead 22-21. They also used a 16-4 run late in the third quarter to lead 55-47 going into the fourth quarter. Henderson State used a 12-4 run to tie the game 59-59 with 3:24 left.

Arkansas Tech’s Calli White responded with a three-pointer, then Anissa Pounds followed with a layup to put the Golden Suns back on top by five with under two minutes to play.

Haleigh Henson, Torrie Thompson and Hailey Estes led the Lady Reddies (7-9, 7-3) with 13 points apiece.

Cheyenne North led Arkansas Tech with 17 points, 15 rebounds and 4 assists.

UAM men top OBU in OT

Cobe Goosby made a three-pointer from the corner to give the Arkansas-Monticello men a 94-93 victory over Ouachita Baptist on Thursday night in Arkadelphia.

The Boll Weevils (14-0, 10-0 GAC) used a 13-1 run late in the second half to take a 73-72 lead before the game went into overtime.

UAM’s Karim Masweunyega made six three-pointers and led the Boll Weevils with 31 points, while handing out 5 assists and grabbing 7 rebounds. Goosby had 20 points, Tyrin Jones 15 and Vicktor Arnick chipped in 11 for UAM.

Lakee Westbrook led OBU (8-6, 6-4) with 34 points. Isiah Harper had 15 with Carven Holcombe scoring 13 and Justin McCleary adding 11 for the Tigers.

Harding men whip SAU

Harding’s men broke open a tight game at halftime and defeated Southern Arkansas 84-61 on Thursday night at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy.

The Bisons (9-5, 6-4 GAC) shot 53.1 percent from the floor in the second half, including 7 of 17 on three-pointers while holding the Muleriders (6-10, 4-6) to 36.7 percent (11 of 30) in the final 20 minutes.

Tim Wagner led Harding with 22 points while shooting 8 of 16 from the floor. Will Francis scored 19 points, making 5 of 8 three-pointers and grabbed six rebounds for the Bisons.

De’Sean Dockery led SAU with 20 points and seven rebounds. C.J. Elkins and K.J. Collins both finished with 10 points for the Muleriders.

Wonder Boys down Reddies

Grant Prusator scored a career-high 24 points while leading the Arkansas Tech men’s team to a 83-69 victory over Henderson State on Thursday night at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

The Wonder Boys (10-4, 6-4 GAC) made 10 of 24 three-pointers and used a 9-0 run to help push the lead to 75-50 with 7:34 left.

Kevin Kozan, Kaylon Tappin and Brad Nairn had 12 points apiece for Henderson State (11-5, 6-4).