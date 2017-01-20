Teenager sought after running away from Little Rock home, police say

A missing teenager is sought after she ran away from a home in Little Rock late Wednesday, according to police.

Kaliyah Clater, 13, left the residence in the 1700 block of Wilson Road around 10:45 p.m. and has not been seen since, the Little Rock Police Department said in a statement.

Kaliyah is described as standing about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has a large scar on her right leg and has not been taking medication for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, according to authorities.

Police say Clater could be with her father, Patrick Clater.

Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to call Little Rock police at (501) 404-3021.