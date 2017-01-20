Tigers' free throws clinch Aggie upset

TOP 25/SEC WOMEN

MISSOURI 78, NO. 25 TEXAS A&M 76

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Sophie Cunningham had eight of her 36 points in overtime and Missouri scored 22 points in the extra period Thursday night for a 78-76 upset over No. 25 Texas A&M.

Cunningham's three-pointer to open the overtime scoring gave the Tigers (13-7, 3-3 SEC) the lead for good. Missouri added only one other field goal while making 17 of 22 free throws to hold on to the lead.

Missouri had a six-point lead with 29 seconds left in OT, but Khaalia Hillsman and Curtyce Knox scored a couple of quick baskets to cut it to 72-70. The Tigers needed all six of their free throws in the final 14 seconds to hold on.

The Aggies (14-5, 4-2) took the lead early in the fourth quarter after trailing most of regulation and led by five with 1:23 left. Cunningham and Doty each had a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to 55-54 with 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Danni Williams split a pair of free throws for A&M and Cunningham forced overtime with a layup with three seconds left.

Cierra Porter had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Missouri.

Knox had 25 points and Hillsman scored 19 for Texas A&M.

In other games involving Top 25/SEC women's teams Thursday, Brionna Jones had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 3 Maryland pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Michigan 83-70 for its sixth consecutive victory. The 6-foot-4 senior made 12 of 16 shots and helped the Terrapins (18-1, 6-0 Big Ten) finish with a 43-33 rebounding advantage. Katelynn Flaherty led Michigan (15-5, 4-2) with 30 points in 36 minutes. ... Chinwe Okorie had 15 points and eight rebounds to help No. 4 Mississippi State (20-0, 6-0 SEC) remain unbeaten with a 67-54 victory over Alabama (14-5, 2-4). ... Marina Mabrey scored 21 points, Brianna Turner had 19 and No. 6 Notre Dame bounced back from a loss earlier this week with an 80-69 victory over Boston College. Lindsay Allen added 12 points and six assists for Notre Dame (17-3, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Mariella Fasoula had her fourth double-double of the season to lead Boston College (8-11, 1-5) with 20 points and 14 rebounds. ... Shakayla Thomas scored 10 of her 17 points during the decisive first quarter, and No. 7 Florida State cruised to a 77-58 victory over Syracuse. Leticia Romero added 12 points and Imani Wright 11 for the Seminoles (18-2, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Alexis Peterson, who leads the ACC in scoring, had a game-high 26 points for Syracuse (13-7, 4-3). ... Lexie Brown was 10 of 16 from the field and scored 29 points to help No. 15 Duke beat No. 17 Virginia Tech 84-59. Rebecca Greenwell added 18 points and Kyra Lambert 10 for Duke (16-3, 4-2 ACC). Sidney Cook and Kendyl Brooks each scored 15 points for Virginia Tech (16-2, 3-2). Cook grabbed 12 rebounds and Brooks made five of Tech's eight three-pointers.

TOP 25 MEN

Oregon romps

EUGENE, Ore. -- Jordan Bell scored a career-high 26 points, Casey Benson had 15 on five three-pointers and No. 11 Oregon rolled to an 86-63 victory over California.

The Ducks (17-2, 6-0 Pac-12) matched a 104-year-old school record with their 15th consecutive victory, but they lost preseason All-America Dillon Brooks to a lower leg injury late in the first half.

Bell took up the scoring slack by shooting 11 of 12 from the field to go with six rebounds and four blocked shots.

Jabari Bird had 21 points to lead the Golden Bears (13-6, 4-3), who had won three consecutive and eight of their last 10 meetings with the Ducks.

In other games involving Top 25 men's teams Thursday, Deng Adel scored 18 points to match a career high, Donovan Mitchell scored 18 in the first half and No. 12 Louisville (16-3, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) closed on a 10-0 run to pull away from Clemson (11-7, 1-5) 92-60. ... Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, including a rainbow three-pointer with 33 seconds left, and No. 14 Arizona (17-2, 6-0 Pac-12) held on late in a 73-66 victory over Southern California (16-4, 3-4). ... Melo Trimble scored 20 points and No. 25 Maryland (17-2, 5-1 Big Ten) rallied after blowing a 15-point lead to outlast Iowa (11-9, 3-4) 84-76 for its fourth consecutive victory.

