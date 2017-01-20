Would-be robber demands money from shopper outside Little Rock discount store, police say

A man told police that an armed assailant approached him and demanded money as he finished shopping at a Little Rock discount store.

The Little Rock Police Department responded around 11:20 a.m. Thursday to the Dollar General at 5023 Baseline Road, according to a report.

The victim, a 53-year-old Little Rock resident, told police that someone approached him and said “Hello" as he walked outside the store.

Authorities said the would-be robber then displayed a black handgun that had been concealed in a hoodie and demanded money.

At that point, the man ran back inside the discount store and told someone inside to call police.

No property was taken and no injuries were reported, the report states.

A complete description of the robber was unavailable.