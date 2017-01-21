A Huckabee lands West Wing job

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump has tapped an Arkansan to work at the White House, hiring Sarah Huckabee Sanders as a key spokesman.

The daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee will serve as deputy assistant to the president and principal deputy press secretary.

"It's an incredible honor to serve in the Trump administration and be part of history," Sanders wrote in a text message Friday, shortly before her new boss took the oath of office. "President Elect Trump is going to bring major reform and make America great again. I'm humbled to be part of it."

Sanders' father welcomed the news, posting on Twitter: "Very proud of her! Pres Trump -- smart move!"

The 34-year-old Republican will be working in the West Wing "helping drive and deliver the president's message, manage the press office, serve as the back up to the press secretary if needed, [and] help develop press relations," she said.

Sanders, who managed her father's 2016 unsuccessful presidential bid, signed on as a senior Trump adviser weeks after her father dropped out of the race. She was a highly visible campaign surrogate, defending the New York Republican on the nation's cable news channels.

She also helped him build stronger ties with conservative Christian leaders. Trump went on to win 81 percent of the white evangelical vote, according to exit polls.

In addition to working on her father's two presidential campaigns, Sanders also managed U.S. Sen. John Boozman's 2010 campaign, helping him to unseat incumbent Blanche Lincoln, with 58 percent of the vote for Boozman and 37 percent for Lincoln.

Boozman praised Trump for selecting Sanders, calling it "an excellent pick."

State party leaders also were impressed.

"I've known Sarah since she was probably 10 or 11 years old and I am pleased that her abilities have been recognized by the Trump White House," said state Republican Party Chairman Doyle Webb.

CNN political analyst Alice Stewart, a former Little Rock resident who worked on the 2016 presidential campaigns of Huckabee and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, predicted Sanders would be successful.

"The media respects her and Trump trusts her," Stewart said. "I think it was very wise of Trump and that team to bring her on board."

