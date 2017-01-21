Arkansas to play San Jose St. in '19

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas will play San Jose State in a nonconference football game in early 2019.

The Razorbacks have contracted to meet the Spartans on Sept. 21 in either Fayetteville or Little Rock.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette received a copy of the contract Friday via a public-records request. The amount of the game guarantee was redacted by UA officials.

Arkansas Athletic Director Jeff Long and his counterpart at San Jose State, Gene Bleymaier, agreed to terms of the contract Dec. 20.

It will mark the first meeting between Arkansas and San Jose State of the Mountain West Conference. The Spartans went 4-8 in 2016 in the fourth season under Coach Ron Caragher, who was fired after the season with a 19-30 record. The Spartans hired Brent Brennan, who had formerly been a San Jose State and Oregon State assistant coach, Dec. 8.

The Razorbacks will open the 2019 season by hosting Portland State on Aug. 31, and they have scheduled a home game against Colorado State on Sept. 14, leaving one remaining nonconference game.

Arkansas had been scheduled to play Michigan at home in 2019, but the Wolverines paid $2 million in July to break the home-and-home series.

Sports on 01/21/2017