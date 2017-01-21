Lady Pointers run past Springdale

VAN BUREN -- The Van Buren girls delivered a second-quarter knockout blow en route to a 58-38 7A-West victory over Springdale at Clair Bates Arena.

Van Buren (14-3, 5-0) has not lost since Dec. 17 and has a two-game over its closest pursuers.

The Lady Pointers outscored the Bulldogs 11-0 late in the second quarter to build a 34-19 lead with 1:16 remaining in the half.

Van Buren's Jamilyn Kinney fed Hallie Jennen a couple of times during the core part of the run.

Lani Snowden led all scorers with 16 points and Bailey Jones had 13 for Van Buren. Kinney added nine while Jennen had eight.

Springdale (9-9, 3-2) shot 0 of 5 during the stretch.

"Springdale kind of needed this game to wrap an arm around us, so they came ready," Van Buren Coach Chris Bryant said. "So for our kids to come out and play the way they did -- they demonstrated they know what the stakes are."

Van Buren outrebounded Springdale 27-14 with Snowden grabbing seven and Taylor Sutton pulling down six.

"We talked about limiting Springdale in rebounds because it has the ability to get into the paint and make the plays," Bryant said.

Marquesha Davis led the Lady Bulldogs with 11 and Ashlyn Minchew added nine.

BOYS

VAN BUREN 42,

SPRINGDALE 35 (OT)

Van Buren overcame a nine-point third-quarter deficit to force overtime, and outscored Springdale 11-4 in overtime.

The Pointers trailed 31-28 with 1:11 to play in the fourth quarter, but a three-pointer by Caleb Salisbury tied the game at 31-31.

Springdale had an opportunity to retake the lead with 36.3 seconds left, but missed both free throws.

KJ Stewart pulled down the rebound and the Pointers dominated in overtime.

The Bulldogs gained the first possession in overtime, but missed three shots before Stewart grabbed the rebound. Van Buren's Beau Beckner drew the first foul and the race to the free-throw line was on.

Van Buren shot 9 of 12 from the line in overtime while Springdale was 2 of 8 from the floor.

Springdale outscored Van Buren 11-0 in the third quarter to take a 29-20 lead.

