Basketball Lady Wolverines notch first 7A-West win in school history

ROGERS -- Bentonville West used a great start and solid free throw-shooting late to pick up its first 7A-West Conference girls basketball victory in school history Friday night.

The Lady Wolverines (3-14, 1-4 7A-West) made 19 of 27 free throws in the fourth quarter to hold off a furious Rogers Heritage rally for the 60-53 win.

West coach Randy Richardson couldn't have been more pleased with his team's start and finish.

"With a young bunch, it's all about feelings, especially with girls," said Richardson, whose team led 30-16 at halftime and by 11 after three quarters. "Today we came out, we felt like we had an opportunity. The kids, they stepped up. I always talk about the intensity right off the get-go. They applied it tonight.

"The girls came out and executed. That was a big factor for us. We're excited for the first conference win for our program, so we're gonna go celebrate it."

Junior point guard Ashaundi Henry finished with a team-high 15 points, all of them coming from the foul line. West survived a march the free throw line much of the night, but especially in the fourth quarter when Heritage was trying to rally.

Henry made 15 of 16 free throws, including 12 of 12 in the fourth quarter. The Lady Wolverines made 19 of 27 in the fourth quarter and 32 of 48 for the game. Junior Imani Montgomery chipped in 13.

"Ashaundi Henry stepped up huge at the end," Richardson said. "We got the ball to her. She was aggressive and she's very good at the free throw line."

Heritage (6-12, 0-5) used full-court pressure to cause some turnovers and pulled within 48-43 with 3 minutes, 39 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but got no closer.

Lady War Eagles coach Scott Moore said his team's slow start has been an issue before.

"It's a problem we've been having, not starting games properly," Moore said. "It doesn't matter the competition whether we're playing the best team in the league or the worst team in the league. We have to show up for the first quarter and we haven't been. That's been a problem we need to correct.

"I liked our second-half effort when we got up-tempo. I just thought right from the beginning we weren't playing with any energy. Normally we play better than that."

Shelby Thompson finished with a game-high 18 points for Heritage, while Meridith Lakis was also in double figures with 11.

Boys

Rogers Heritage 52, Bentonville West 47

Ty Olsen poured in a game-high 18 points and hit four free throws in the final minute to help the War Eagles hold on for the win.

West (9-9, 2-3) pulled within 46-45 on Collier Blackburn's 3-pointer with two minutes left, but got no closer. Seth Stanley added 17 for the War Eagles (11-7, 3-2). Blackburn led West with 11, while Gabe Hornsby added 10 before fouling out. The Wolverines trailed by 11 at halftime, but steadily chipped away.

