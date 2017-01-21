Basketball: Shiloh Christian defeats Haas Hall

FAYETTEVILLE -- Shiloh Christian shared the wealth offensively in its 73-41 win over Haas Hall with nine different Saints scoring points Friday night.

Behind junior Jackson Hutchinson and senior Connor Reece, the Saints used a big first quarter to jump out and take a lead they would not relinquish during their victory over the Mastiffs (1-14, 1-11). The duo combined for 18 of the team's 28 first-quarter points.

"They're two of our best players and not just in terms of points," said Shiloh Christian head coach Jacob Skinner.

The Saints (10-9, 6-6) jumped out to a 12-4 lead midway through the first quarter behind two 3-pointers from Reece, that forced Haas Hall head coach John Dailey to call a timeout.

After the timeout, the Saints went on a 16-6 run to close out the quarter.

"We try to create our own energy," Skinner said. "When we get off to good starts we have a chance to win, and when we hit that 25-point mark at the end of the first quarter, I thought we had a pretty good chance of winning."

With a wide early lead, Skinner was able to substitute his entire team the rest of the way. Hutchinson led the Saints with 19 points and junior Joshua Ezell followed with 10, including a put-back dunk in the first quarter.

"We try to stay disciplined in a game like this," Skinner said. "We shot it pretty well early and got some of our guys some game time. What we try to do is play a lot of guys, so it gives us a chance to play some guys some significant minutes in the second half."

Shiloh Christian shot well from deep, knocking down nine 3-pointers with four coming in the huge first quarter.

The Mastiffs struggled against Shiloh's trapping defense, but managed to outscore the Saints 7-4 in the fourth quarter. Rhett Owen had 20 points and Matthew Kisor added 12 to pace Hall's offense.

Girls: Haas Hall 58, Shiloh Christian 56

Haas Hall managed to pull out the win in the last minute of regulation when Jordan Cousar knocked down a shot with 25 seconds on the clock.

Shiloh Christian sophomore Lia Enos single-handedly brought the Saints back late into the game, scoring all 13 of her team's points in the fourth quarter, including a game-tying free throw with 45 seconds left.

Enos paced the Saints with a game-high 29 points while the Lady Mastiffs had three players score in double figures with Cousar leading the way with 18 points.

Sports on 01/21/2017