Cave City girl, 16, dies in accident

A teenager was killed when she lost control of the vehicle she was driving Wednesday, causing it to skid off a road in Independence County and overturn several times, police said.

The 16-year-old Cave City girl, whose name was not released, was traveling south on U.S. 167 south of Weaver Chapel Road about 9:15 p.m., according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

The 1997 Jeep went off the west side of the road and hit some loose gravel, at which point the teen attempted to regain control, authorities said. Police said the vehicle skidded sideways before overturning several times and coming to a rest on its wheels.

Metro on 01/21/2017