Enos gets extension, pay bump

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos has received a raise to $800,000 for 2017 and a contract extension with automatic salary escalators for the next two seasons.

Enos, 48, signed the amendment to his contract, which the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette received through a public-records request, on Jan. 5.

The new deal will pay him $850,000 in 2018 and $900,000 in 2019. Enos' salary had been scheduled to increase to $750,000, a raise of $50,000, on Jan. 1. He reportedly had drawn interest from at least one other school and possibly NFL teams.

With new starters in quarterback Austin Allen and tailback Rawleigh Williams, as well as three new starters on the offensive line in 2016, the Razorbacks ranked No. 54 in total offense with 428.4 yards per game and No. 57 in scoring with 30.3 point per game.

Enos inherited a veteran offense in his first season as offensive coordinator in 2015, including quarterback Brandon Allen, tailback Alex Collins, tight end Hunter Henry, and linemen Sebastian Tretola, Denver Kirkland, Dan Skipper and Frank Ragnow. The 2015 Razorbacks ranked No. 29 in total offense (465.5 yards per game) and No. 27 in scoring (35.9 points per game).

Enos' buyout is $350,000 through Feb. 15, 2018, and then it decreases to $250,000 from Feb. 16, 2018, through Feb. 15, 2020. After that, the buyout drops to $100,000 through June 30, 2020, the end of his contract term.

Also, the University of Arkansas agreed to waive the $250,000 buyout owed by defensive coordinator Robb Smith, according to documents obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Smith resigned to take the same position at Minnesota, and Coach Bret Bielema promoted Paul Rhoads to defensive coordinator Monday. Terms of Rhoads' new contract are not available.

The university received Smith's letter of resignation, addressed to Athletic Director Jeff Long, on Jan. 11. In the letter, Smith cited philosophical differences with Bielema as a reason for his departure.

Smith wrote, in part, "In reviewing this season we obviously didn't meet our internal expectations on defense. To be perfectly clear, as defensive coordinator I take full responsibility for the results of the defense. In discussing solutions with Coach Bielema it has become clear we have philosophical differences on how to get better results.

"Given our differences, it seems in the best interest of everyone involved that I move on. I am grateful to Coach B for the opportunity he gave me and on behalf of my family want to say thanks to the many Razorback fans that supported and befriended us along the way."

In other Arkansas coaching news, strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert has received a two-year extension through June 30, 2020. Herbert, whose salary jumped by $10,000 per year to $350,000 on Jan. 1, will receive built-in raises of $10,000 in 2018 and 2019. Herbert signed the extension Dec. 13.

Herbert, tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. and receivers coach Michael Smith have been on Bielema's staff in each of his four seasons.

Sports on 01/21/2017