Former IRA leader receives accolades

LONDON — Allies and political opponents paid tribute Friday to Martin McGuinness, the Irish Republican Army commander turned peacemaker who is stepping down as one of Northern Ireland’s most influential politicians.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said McGuinness had played a key role in moving the Irish nationalist Republican movement toward “peaceful and democratic means.”

Leading pro-U.K. Protestant politician Ian Paisley, Jr. said McGuinness’ “remarkable journey … not only saved lives, but made the lives of countless people better.”

McGuinness’ political partnership with Paisley’s late father, the firebrand Protestant preacher Ian Paisley, helped end Northern Ireland’s decades of violence.

When Northern Ireland’s Catholic-Protestant power-sharing government began in 2007, the elder Paisley and McGuinness were leader and deputy in the coalition between Sinn Fein and the major British Protestant party, the Democratic Unionists.

Relations between Sinn Fein and the Democratic Unionists have deteriorated recently amid allegations of abuse and mismanagement in a multimillion-dollar program to encourage the use of renewable energy.

McGuinness, 66, quit as Northern Ireland’s deputy first minister last week.

His resignation triggered an election for the Northern Ireland Assembly, to be held March 2.