LR man arrested in Nov. 12 shooting

Little Rock police on Thursday arrested a man accused of shooting another man in an argument over a woman in November.

Eric Murphy Jr., 35, was charged with first-degree battery in the shooting of Issac May on Nov. 12. Police said May, 41, was found shot shortly after noon at a residence at 5408 Greenwood Acres Blvd.

May was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

An arrest report says Murphy of Little Rock was "arguing with the victim over a girlfriend prior to shooting him in the left hip with a shotgun with buckshot."

Murphy, who is also known as "EJ," pleaded innocent in the case Friday morning in Little Rock District Court.

He was being held in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Carjacker with gun takes woman's SUV

A 71-year-old woman was robbed of a sport utility vehicle by an armed stranger outside her Little Rock home early Thursday morning, authorities said.

The victim told police she had just pulled into the driveway of her residence in the 6200 block of Senate Drive when a man armed with a silver handgun approached her and demanded she "drop everything," officer Brian Watkins wrote in a report.

The woman responded she did not have anything, and the gunman ordered her to give him her keys, she told police. Then he got in the SUV, a white 2016 Dodge Journey, and fled toward Geyer Springs Road, she said.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle, the report said.

Metro on 01/21/2017