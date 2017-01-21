Maumelle beats buzzer, Parkview

MAUMELLE 61, LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 60

The winner was the last team with the ball.

Senior guard Tremont Robinson's layup at the buzzer handed the Maumelle Hornets a 61-60 victory over the Little Rock Parkview Patriots at Hornet Gymnasium in Maumelle on Friday night.

"Tremont, I can't say enough about him," Maumelle Coach Michael Shook said. "He's one of the top guards in the state. I don't care what the rankings say or what anyone says, you come watch him play. I'd take him over any guard in the state."

Shook said Robinson's play throughout the season made the call on the final play simple.

The heroics were made necessary after Parkview's final possession.

With 10 seconds left, senior forward Javon Franklin took an inbound pass from the wing, spun through the lane and made a reverse layup to give Parkview a 60-59 lead with 5.1 seconds left.

"Franklin did a great job scoring there," Shook said. "Fortunately for us, he left five seconds on the clock."

Shook said everyone understood that Robinson would lead the final full-court drive for Maumelle (16-2, 7-0 6A/5A-4).

"The main coaching point there was to remind them that five seconds is a long time," Shook said. "A lot of kids get it in their heads that that only leaves time for one dribble and a shot from half court or something. But I told them to just get to the rack, and you're either going to get the bucket or get fouled."

Robinson's winning basket gave him 27 points for the game.

"Robinson is fantastic," Parkview Coach Al Flanigan said. "He's a heck of a basketball player."

Senior guard Khalil Garland led Parkview with 15 points. Sophomore guard Allen Flanigan scored 14 and Franklin had 13. As a team, Parkview missed 18 of 33 free-throw attempts.

"We didn't play good, but they had a lot to do with that," Flanigan said. "And, of course, if we'd have just made our free throws, it wouldn't have been close. That's something we work on every day, but we hadn't hit them all year."

Parkview (15-4, 5-1) led 51-43 after a putback by Franklin with 5:30 left in the game, but Maumelle scored on five of its next six possessions and took a 57-56 lead when senior Rico Lindsey hit two free throws with 1:38 left.

"This has been the hardest game for me to game plan for," Shook said. "We're a fast-paced team, and every team that's played Parkview has said you have to slow them down, so playing to our strength is also playing to their strength. We debated and debated. Are we going to try to slow them down? I finally decided to go with what we do best, and if we get beat, we'll adjust before we play them at their place."

LR PARKVIEW (60)

Flanigan 5 0-0 14, Garland 2 11-15 15, Cross 1 0-0 2, Moody 1 1-2 3, Franklin 6 1-5 13, White 3 1-4 8, Henderson 2 1-6 5, Simmons 0 0-1 0, Farr 0 0-0 0, Terry 0 0-0 0, Stokes 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 15-33 60

MAUMELLE (61)

Robinson 7 12-16 27, Richardson 1 0-0 2, Tate 2 0-0 4, Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Kutz 0 0-0 0, Fuller 0 0-1 0, Word 0 1-2 1, Lindsey 1 3-4 5, Greene 5 1-2 16, Ali 3 0-0 6. Total 19 17-25 61

LR Parkview (15-4);16 15 11 18 -- 60

Maumelle (16-2);15 13 10 23 -- 61

Three-point goals -- LR Parkview 5 (Flanigan 4, White 1); Maumelle 6 (Greene 5, Robinson 1); Team fouls -- LR Parkview 22; Maumelle 23.

