Moses Kingsley passes milestone, leads Hogs to win

— Moses Kingsley scored a season-high 24 points to surpass the 1,000-point mark for his career as Arkansas cruised to its third straight victory in a 99-86 home win over struggling LSU.

Kingsley’s outburst led five Razorbacks in double figures as the Hogs (15-4, 4-3) earned an above-.500 SEC record for the first time this season.

Arkansas led 47-37 at halftime and asserted itself by opening the second half with six straight points. The Hogs led by as much as 17 in the second half and fended off a late LSU run that cut it to six several times in the final three minutes. The Tigers shot nearly 67 percent while scoring 49 second-chance points.

Kingsley hit 10 of 18 shots, including a number of mid-range shots and a 3-pointer. He added seven rebounds on a night when he became the 40th player in school history to score at least 1,000 points in his career.

Anton Beard put together an efficient night in his best game as a starter this year, contributing 16 points on 5 of 7 shooting, 2 of 2 3-pointers and 4 of 4 free throws. He also had 7 assists and no turnovers.

Daryl Macon hit three 3-pointers, scored 15 points and added 7 rebounds. Dusty Hannahs and Jaylen Barford each had 14.

Arkansas jumped out to a 15-4 early lead as Anton Beard hit his first 3 shots and scored 8 quick points. LSU got off to a terrible start offensively, making just 1 of its first 12 shots, with its lone field goal coming on a tip-in.

The Tigers cut into the lead thanks to Mays’ performance, cutting it to 32-28 after he hit two free throws, but Arkansas scored six straight points, including Kingsley’s sixth 3-pointer of the season, to re-take control. The Hogs hit 6 of 12 3-pointers in the first half.

Mays finished with 22 points to lead the Tigers.

Arkansas will play at Vanderbilt on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The Commodores beat No. 19 Florida 68-66 on Saturday.