Judge told to allow transgender names

ATLANTA — Two transgender men may legally change their names, a Georgia appeals court decided Friday, overturning a ruling in a lower court that such name changes could be confusing and potentially considered a type of fraud.

The Georgia Court of Appeals decision said Columbia County Superior Court Judge J. David Roper abused his discretion when he denied the name change petitions and sent the two cases back to Roper and directed him to enter an order changing the names.

Roper did not immediately respond to an email and voicemail seeking comment Friday.

Lambda Legal, a group that advocates for gay, bisexual and transgender rights, last year filed appeals on behalf of Rowan Elizabeth Feldhaus, whose birth name was Rebeccah Elizabeth Feldhaus, and Andrew Norman Baumert, whose given name was Delphine Renee Baumert.

Roper had denied the name changes. In both cases Roper said he would allow a transgender person to choose a gender-neutral name. But he said allowing a transgender man to choose a male name would “confuse or mislead" the public.

Double-slaying suspect shoots himself

NEW ORLEANS — The suspect in the slayings of a police officer and a woman shot himself Friday after an hourslong standoff on a New Orleans bridge and was in critical condition, a Louisiana state police spokesman said.

Trooper Dustin Dwight said the man, identified as Sylvester Holt, shot himself once in the chest Friday evening.

Holt was on a girder below and to the side of the bridge roadway when the shooting happened. Dwight said rescue workers were going down to get Holt. News outlets reported that Holt was carried up.

The self-inflicted gunshot wound brought an end to a day that began with the early-morning shooting death of Westwego officer Michael Louviere, 26, and Simone Veal, 32, of Marrero.

According to witnesses, the shooter fired at Veal, then chased her car in his vehicle to an intersection where she hit a truck waiting at a light, Jefferson Parish sheriff’s spokesman John Fortunato said. Louviere, whose shift ended at 6 a.m. Friday, was on his way home after work when he saw the crash in Marrero and stopped to help.

The man shot Louviere in the head, then ran around the car and shot Veal as she lay on the ground, Fortunato said.

Fortunato identified Holt as a person of interest and suspect in the double shooting.

Texas court takes case on gay spouses

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear a Houston case being promoted as a way to challenge the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling legalizing gay marriage nationwide.

Reversing its previous ruling, the state’s highest civil court set arguments for March in a lawsuit seeking to halt samesex spousal benefits that America’s fourth-largest city offers its municipal employees. The nine Republican justices had ruled in September not to hear the case in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling from the previous summer that gay marriage was constitutional nationwide.

But Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and state Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a subsequent brief saying the case could serve as a platform to help Texas restrict the scope of the high court decision.

Attorneys for Houston say the case had nothing to do with religious liberty or abortion and is a matter of settled federal statute.

“The governor and attorney general cannot now take the position that a Texas court may enforce those same unconstitutional laws to deprive same-sex married couples of rights afforded other married couples,” city lawyers wrote.

Device blows up near Boston police car

BOSTON — An explosive device with a propane tank blew up near a police cruiser Friday in what appears to be a deliberate act, police said.

Police Commissioner William Evans said the explosion in South Boston during the morning rush hour set the cruiser on fire. No one was hurt.

Evans said the federal Joint Terrorism Task Force has been called in to help with the investigation. He called the explosion “troubling.”

Evans said the propane tank was positioned between the decking for a bridge and the passenger side of the parked cruiser. He said police were studying surveillance videos.

“We are going to find out who is responsible,” Evans said. “We will get to the bottom of this.”

The Boston division of the FBI said it is assisting police in the investigation.