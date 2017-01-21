AT THE POST

DAY 6 of 57

ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 3,500

ON-TRACK HANDLE $359,044

OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,297,044

TOTAL WAGERING $2,656,128

PICK-5 PAYOFF $3,083.65

SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11 a.m.; Aqueduct, 11:20 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:25 a.m.; Laurel Park, 11:30 a.m.; Santa Antia, 2:30 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 3 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Delta Downs, 5:40 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Palm Beach (greyhounds), 6 p.m. ; Sam Houston, 6:15 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 6:25 p.m.; Southland (greyhounds), 7:30 p.m.; Los Alamitos, 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY’S STARS

Four-time defending jockey champion Ricardo Santana Jr., won two races in his return after sitting out the season’s first five days because of infractions carried over from the previous season. Santana won the fourth race on Medal of Courage ($4.60) for trainer Scott Young and the featured eighth race with Torrent ($3.60) for trainer Ron Moquett. … Luis Quinonez also scored a riding double, winning with Quick Zip ($6.60) in the first for trainer Donnie Von Hemel and Street Cruizer ($8.40) in the seventh for trainer Steve Hobby, who won two races on the card. Hobby’s other winner came with first-time starting Brave John ($44) in the fifth.

DIXIE BELLE STAKES

Vertical Oak is the 7-5 program favorite for today’s $125,000 Dixie Belle Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Oaklawn. Probable post time for the Dixie Belle, the eighth of nine races, is 4:38 p.m. (Central). Racing begins at 1:05 p.m. Trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen, Vertical Oak will be making her stakes and seasonal debut in the 6-furlong Dixie Belle. She made four starts last year, breaking her maiden in her dirt debut Aug. 21 at Saratoga. The daughter of Giant Oak cleared her first allowance condition Nov. 26 at Churchill Downs in her final start at 2. Vertical Oak is scheduled to break from post 3 under Ramon Vazquez and carry equal top weight of 119 pounds. Asmussen, who is seeking a fourth Dixie Belle victory, trains Vertical Oak for longtime clients J. Kirk and Judy Robison. Five Star Factor, the 7-2 second choice on the morning line, would be the first Oaklawn starter sired by The Factor, powerful winner of Oaklawn’s Grade II $300,000 Rebel Stakes in 2011 for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert. In her only career start, Five Star Factor was a 3 ¾-length winner Nov. 19 at Churchill Downs for trainer Ron Moquett of Hot Springs.

DERBY DOINGS

Plans are pending for Rowdy the Warrior and Warrior’s Club, third and fourth, respectively, in Monday’s $150,000 Smarty Jones Stakes, their respective trainers said Friday morning. Rowdy the Warrior was beaten 9 ¾ lengths by Uncontested, who set a stakes record (1:36.32) for a mile over the sloppy surface. Von Hemel, who won the Southwest last year with Suddenbreakingnews, termed Rowdy the Warrior’s status for the 1 1/16-mile race on Feb. 20 a “possibility.” Warrior’s Club, the 9-2 third choice, was beaten 12 lengths by Uncontested in his 3-year-old debut for Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas. Lukas said he didn’t believe Warrior’s Club handled the sloppy surface, the colt’s first start on an off track. The trainer said he’ll “look at” the Southwest, but added he isn’t sure if wants Warrior’s Club to contest all four of Oaklawn’s Kentucky Derby preps, a series that culminates with the Grade I $1 million Arkansas Derby on April 15. Uncontested is pointing for the Southwest, trainer Wayne Catalano said. Smarty Jones runner-up Petrov, who was beaten 5 ¼ lengths, is “probable,” according to Ron Moquett of Hot Springs, who trains and co-owns the colt. The final major local prep for the Arkansas Derby is the $900,000 Rebel Stakes (G2) March 18.

FINAL FURLONG

Perfect Wife returned to the work tab Friday morning at Oaklawn, breezing a half-mile in :50.80 over a sealed, muddy surface just after the track opened for trainer Kenny McPeek, who said Perfect Wife remains on target to make her 3-year-old debut in the $125,000 Martha Washington Stakes Feb. 11, a 1-mile race that is the first major local two-turn prep for the Grade III $400,000 Fantasy Stakes April 14. … The sealed surface was rated muddy for workouts Friday morning. … Multiple stakes-winning sprinter Ivan Fallunovalot, about 10 minutes after the track opened Friday, worked a sharp half-mile in :48.40 under Hall of Fame jockey Calvin Borel. Trainer Tom Howard of Hot Springs is pointing Ivan Fallunovalot for the $125,000 King Cotton Stakes Feb. 4, a race he’s won the past two years. … Trainer Donnie K. Von Hemel said Friday morning that he remains in a holding pattern with Suddenbreakingnews after a Sunday allowance race, which would have marked the 4-year-old debut of the 2015 Southwest winner, didn’t fill. Von Hemel said he will probably work the gelding in the next few days over a fast track.

— Information for this report contributed by the Oaklawn media department