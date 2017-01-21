Power players step up for Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- In old movies and TV series, the grateful townsfolk would ask "Who was that Masked Man?" as the Lone Ranger rode out of sight on Silver.

In College Station, Texas, last Tuesday night, the townsfolk ruefully asked "Who was that Unmasked Man?" after Arlando Cook rode off into the night helping Arkansas defeat the Texas A&M Aggies.

In 21 minutes off the bench, forward Cook, a junior-college transfer, helped the Razorbacks edge the Aggies, 62-60 at Reed Arena. He hit 3 of 4 from the field for 6 points, led Arkansas on the boards with 7 rebounds while dishing 2 assists, blocking a shot and making 2 steals.

Against the Aggies, Cook shed the mask he had worn since breaking his nose during a pickup game over Christmas back home in St. Louis.

"Cook gets the mask off and he showed he is a pretty good basketball player," Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson said. "And we needed every bit of it tonight."

Anderson banked on heralded 6-8 Cook; 6-8 junior Dustin Thomas, who redshirted last season after transferring from Colorado; and maturing 6-9 junior forward and former Forrest City star Trey Thompson to beef up the power forward position, too often powerless during last season's 16-16 season.

During this current 14-4 (3-3 SEC) season, Anderson has expressed impatience with the position's progress. But off successes over Missouri at Walton and Tuesday at Texas A&M, the coach more appreciates what he sees going into tonight's SEC game against LSU.

"I think we are getting better," Anderson said. "I think they are starting to do the things that we ask them to do."

The blue-collar work ethic Anderson sees in senior Manny Watkins, the former walk-on guard playing defense and hitting three-point shots, Anderson sees the same increasing in his rotating trio which includes Thompson as the backup to senior All-SEC center Moses Kingsley.

"I thought our defense was disruptive for A&M, especially in the second half," Anderson said. "You look out there and who is on the floor, Trey Thompson continues to be one of those guys out there, and we really felt the impact of Cook in that game as well as Manny Watkins who continues to give us great energy."

Watkins said all three forwards understand their role is to first defend, rebound, screen and assist and then score when they can.

"The thing I love about all three of those guys is they won't grade their game on scoring," Watkins said. "Arlando, DT, Trey, they all first off want to win. They know they're not deemed as scorers, so all they want to do is the things that Coach wants them to do to get the win like rebound, play defense, block shots, hustle plays. That's what they hang their hat on."

