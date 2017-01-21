BOYS

BAUXITE 55, ARKADELPHIA 47 Graham Chenault scored a game-high 28 points to lead host Bauxite to a nonconference victory over Arkadelphia. Colton Robinson added 10 points for Bauxite, which led 30-23 at halftime.

BENTON 54, SHERIDAN 43 The Panthers (13-5, 2-2 6A/5A-5) slowly extended a 25-21 halftime lead to knock off Sheridan on the road. Benton’s Westin Riddick scored 16 points and grabbed 8 rebounds; Fred Harris scored 13 points with 8 rebounds; and Jai Peters had 10 points and 10 assists. Sheridan was led by Tyler Cleveland’s 17 points.

ENGLAND 78, CLARENDON 68 BJ Thompson and Corey Hunter combined for 47 points to lead visiting England (13-3, 10-2 2A-1A 13) over Clarendon (9-4, 8-2). Thompson led the way with 26 points with Hunter adding 21. Teammate Brayden Brazeal added 15 for the Lions who led 29-27 at halftime.

GOSNELL 64, RIVERSIDE 61 Tramaine Anderson’s 28 points led visiting Gosnell to a 4A/3A-4 victory over Riverside. Brandon Partee added 12 points and 13 rebounds for Gosnell (13-6, 8-2), while Trajan Donnerson added 10 points. Braden Overman led Riverside (15-9, 6-4) with 15 points. GREENBRIER 44, MOUNTAIN HOME 40 Carter Burcham scored 19 points to lead host Greenbrier to a 6A/5A-2 victory over Mountain Home. Payden Webb added 18 points for Greenbrier.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 69, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 66 North Little Rock (13-5, 3-1 7A-Central) got defensive stops when needed late the fourth quarter at Kaundart-Grizzly Fieldhouse in Fort Smith. Fort Smith Northside (12-5, 3-1) had three opportunities to tie or take the lead late, but it missed two shots and turned the ball over on three of their last four possessions. Deion Dobbins and Collin Moore scored 16 points each to lead North Little Rock, while Tevin Brewer scored a game-high 26 points in the loss for Fort Smith Northside.

SEARCY 80, BATESVILLE 53 Host Searcy took a commanding 22-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back in a 6A/5A-2 game. Michael Money led Searcy with 33 points.

STUTTGART 64, DOLLARWAY 38 Tim Johnson and Davino Graham scored 16 points each to lead host Stuttgart to a 4A/3A-10 victory over Pine Bluff Dollarway.

GIRLS

BATESVILLE 76, SEARCY 48 Visiting Batesville outscored Searcy 21-11 in the third quarter to turn a seven-point halftime lead into a comfortable 6A/5A-2 victory in Searcy. Taylor Griffin led Batesville with 21 points. Allie Brown scored 16 points to lead Searcy.

BALD KNOB 66, HARDING ACADEMY 51 Madi Pierce scored a game-high 21 points as Bald Knob outscored Harding Academy 24-12 in the third quarter of a 4A/3A-7 game in Searcy. Kinlee Varnell had 15 points for Bald Knob and Anna Woolford added 13. Elaine Helpenfill scored 16 points to lead Harding Academy.

CABOT 57, BRYANT 32 Josie Vanoss scored 14 points to lead the visiting Lady Panthers (12-5, 1-3 7A-Central) to a victory over Bryant (3-13, 0-4). Holly Allen had 10 points while Lesley Roberts added nine. Cabot led 17-2 at the end of the first quarter, 24-8 at halftime and 36-15 at the end of the third quarter. Kelly Williams led Bryant with eight points.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 70, MAYFLOWER 43 Christyn Williams hit eight three-pointers and scored a gamehigh 38 points to lead Central Arkansas Christian to a 4A/3A-9 victory in Mayflower. Lauren Peoples added 14 for the Lady Mustangs (16-2).

CLINTON 37, DARDANELLE 30 Sophomore Alexus Smith scored 11 points as the Lady Yellowjackets (15-6) recorded their fifth consecutive game with a victory over the Lady Lizards. Daley Dufrene added eight and Allie Hensley seven for Clinton, which led 19-15 at the half. Linsey Earnest scored 12 for Dardanelle. LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 63, MAUMELLE 34 Johnaya Givens scored 12 points as Little Rock Parkview (15-2, 6-0) remained perfect in 6A/5A-4 play with a victory at Maumelle. Morgan Brady added 10 points fo the Lady Patriots.

MAGNOLIA 56, CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 41 Kisi Young scored 25 points as visiting Magnolia earned a 6A/5A-6 victory over Camden Fairview. Lillie Moore added 10 points for Magnolia, which led 29-20 at halftime.

MOUNTAIN HOME 40, GREENBRIER 21 Hannah Pfeifer scored 13 points to lead Mountain Home to a 6A/5A-2 victory in Greenbrier. Vinessa Daniel also had 11 points for Mountain Home. Breleigh Simmons led Greenbrier with nine points. MOUNTAIN VIEW 46, TUCKERMAN 26 Kaley Shipman put in 18 points as the Lady Yellowjackets topped the Lady Bulldogs. Keleanna Johnson added 12 for Mountain View.

WATSON CHAPEL 58, WHITE HALL 34 Timesha Cole scored 14 points and Jerica Bell chipped in 13 as Watson Chapel (17-2) dominated White Hall at home. Watson Chapel led 20-3 at the end of the first quarter and 31-13 at halftime