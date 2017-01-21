Storms in forecast for southeast Arkansas this weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Strong thunderstorms and possible tornadoes are in the forecast this weekend for parts of Arkansas.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said that multiple rounds of severe storms are possible Saturday afternoon into early Sunday from Louisiana and Arkansas eastward to north Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

The prediction center says a swath of southeast Arkansas has an enhanced risk of seeing severe weather, including the city of Little Rock. Severe weather could include hail, high winds and tornadoes.

Forecasters said there was a slight risk for severe thunderstorms Saturday from extreme northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma eastward to parts of the southeast Atlantic coast.

Officials said four people were killed early Saturday when a tornado ripped through the Hattiesburg, Mississippi, area.