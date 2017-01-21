Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 2 in North Little Rock

A North Little Rock man has been arrested in the fatal shootings of two men Friday night, authorities said.

Emanuel Traylor, 33, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Monte Gilbert and Glenn Jennings. He remained in the Pulaski County jail Saturday morning with bail not yet set.

Police said each victim was bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound when they were found inside 1405 Division St. as authorities investigated a report of a shooting shortly before 9 p.m.

Gilbert died at the scene. Jennings was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

Traylor was identified as a suspect when he and two others reported stolen a vehicle found unlocked with its keys in the ignition near the crime scene, according to an arrest report.

Later, a witness told detectives he rode with Traylor to the home so Traylor could purchase marijuana and that the story about the vehicle being stolen was "made up," according to the report.

"Once at the residence, Traylor exited the vehicle and entered the house," police wrote in the report, describing the witness' account of what happened. "A short time later, Traylor is seen exiting the house and shooting a firearm in the direction of two black males."

The witness said he and Traylor each ran from the scene, according to the report.

Traylor, who police say has a previous conviction in Pulaski County for robbery, was arrested shortly before 1:30 a.m. at 615 W. 29th St.

A court date is scheduled for Tuesday.