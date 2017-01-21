TODAY’S GAMES

ASU men vs. Troy

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Convocation Center, Jonesboro

RECORDS Arkansas State 12-6, 3-2 Sun Belt; Troy 10-9, 2-3

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN3.com

TICKETS $25 (lower level ends), $22 (lower level senior), $10 (upper level adult and senior), $8 (upper level youth)

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Donte Thomas, 6-4, Sr. 8.8 3.9 G Rashad Lindsey, 5-11, Jr. 9.9 3.4 G Devin Carter, 6-4, Sr. 16.6 3.6 G C.J. Foster, 6-2, Jr. 6.5 3.1 F Tamas Bruce, 6-7, Jr. 6.9 5.1 COACH Grant McCasland (12-6 in first season at ASU, 211-49 in eighth season overall)

TROY

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Kevin Baker, 6-2, Jr. 9.4 2.4 G Wesley Person, 6-3, Jr. 14.4 2.7 F Juan Davis Jr., 6-8, Jr. 7.9 4.8 F Jordon Varnado, 6-6, So. 15.2 6.7 F Devon Walker, 6-6, Sr. 7.7 6.7 COACH Phil Cunningham (40-70 in fourth season at Troy and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU TROY 74.1 Points for 80.7 68.6 Points against 72.3 +2.6 Rebound margin +4.9 +0.3 Turnover margin -0.7 46.8 FG pct. 45.9 38.3 3-pt. pct. 36.8 64.9 FT pct. 70.7 CHALK TALK Arkansas State is playing at

home for the first time since Jan. 2, where it is 6-0 this season with only one game

decided by less than eight points. … Senior guard Devin Carter made 3 three-pointers

in last week’s victory at UALR, and his 56

made three-pointers this season lead the Sun Belt. … Troy is one victory from equaling

the single-season best under Coach Phil

Cunningham, who is in his fourth season.

— Troy Schulte

UALR men

vs. South Alabama

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 11-7, 2-3 Sun Belt; South Alabama 9-9, 2-3

RADIO KKPT-FM, 94.1, in Little Rock

TICKETS $17 (lower-chairback), $13 (upper-chairback), $7 (general admission)

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Deondre Burns, 6-2, So. 6.8 1.5 G Kemy Osse, 6-1, Sr. 9.4 3.8 F Stetson Billings, 6-5, Sr. 3.8 3.0 F Maurius Hill, 6-5, Sr. 9.8 5.4 F Oliver Black, 6-9, So. 3.9 3.4 COACH Wes Flanigan (11-7 in first season at UALR and overall)

SOUTH ALABAMA

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Shaq Calhoun, 6-4, Jr. 10.9 3.1 G Dederick Lee, 6-0, Jr. 2.3 1.7 F Don MuepoKelly, 6-7, Sr. 8.7 6.4 F Nick Stover, 6-6, Sr. 10.7 3.6 F Josh Ajayi, 6-7, Fr. 10.5 5.5 COACH Matthew Graves (46-69 in fourth season at South Alabama and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR USA 72.7 Points for 72.5 68.9 Points against 70.1 +2.8 Rebound margin -1.2 +1.6 Turnover margin +3.1 45.4 FG pct. 42.2 35.5 3-pt. pct. 31.3 73.4 FT pct. 64.5 CHALK TALK UALR lost to Arkansas State

last week without senior forward Lis Shoshi. Coach Wes Flanigan said Friday that Shoshi, averaging 10.3 points and 7.8 rebounds, is day-to-day. … The Trojans have lost three of their last four games, and two home games in a row. … South Alabama has five players averaging 10.5 points or more. … The

Trojans and Jaguars are two of four teams with 2-3 Sun Belt records.

— Troy Schulte

UCA men

vs. New Orleans

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS Central Arkansas 4-15, 3-3 Southland; New Orleans 10-7, 5-1

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

TICKETS $12 (reserved), $10 (general admission adult), $8 (general admission child)

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jordan Howard, 5-11, Jr. 19.3 3.8 G Mathieu Kamba, 6-5, Jr. 13.8 7.1 G Derreck Brooks, 6-6, Jr. 13.2 6.8 F Ethan Lee, 6-7, Jr. 2.8 2.7 C Tanner Schmit, 6-8, So. 5.3 3.2 COACH Russ Pennell (13-62 in third season at UCA, 124-131 in eighth season overall)

NEW ORLEANS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Tevin Broyles, 6-4, Sr. 7.7 3.1 G Christavious Gill, 5-8, Sr. 12.5 2.5 F Makur Puou, 6-9, Jr. 6.4 4.7 F Travin Thibodeaux, 6-9, Jr. 8.7 6.4 F Erik Thomas, 6-5, Sr. 20.1 8.1 COACH Mark Slessinger (67-93 in sixth season at New Orleans and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA UNO 71.3 Points for 73.5 84.3 Points against 72.9 -1.5 Rebound margin +3.1 -4.2 Turnover margin -1.3 42.4 FG pct. 46.8 34.5 3-pt. pct. 30.7 74.1 FT pct. 72.7 CHALK TALK Central Arkansas is playing its first home game since Jan. 2, a stretch of

four road games that including victories at Abilene Christian and Houston Baptist and losses at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and

McNeese State. … The Bears gave up 88 and 82 points, respectively, at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and McNeese State, and is giving up 77.8 points in Southland games. … UCA is second in the Southland in scoring, averaging 77.5 points in league games.

— Troy Schulte

UAPB men

vs. Texas Southern

WHEN 7:30 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Arkansas-Pine Bluff 4-14, 3-2 SWAC; Texas Southern, 9-9, 5-0

TICKETS $10

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Joe’Randle Toliver, 6-4, Jr. 6.8 2.8 G Jaquan Lynch, 6-3, Sr. 7.5 2.5 G Ghiavonni Robinson, 6-3, Sr. 10.8 3.3 F Trent Steen, 6-8, Jr. 9.5 4.6 F Devin Berry, 6-8, Sr. 2.8 2.9 COACH George Ivory (71-171 in ninth season at UAPB and overall)

TEXAS SOUTHERN

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jalan McCloud, 5-10, Jr. 5.9 1.9 G Tyree Bynum, 5-9, Sr. 2.6 0.4 G Zach Lofton, 6-3, Jr. 17.1 3.4 F Kevin Scott, 6-4, Jr. 8.4 3.7 C Marvin Jones, 7-0, Sr. 7.9 6.3 COACH Mike Davis (85-66 in fifth season at Texas Southern, 322-218 in 17th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB TSU 62.8 Points for 71.5 74.3 Points against 76.9 -6.5 Rebound margin -2.6 +0.3 Turnover margin -0.2 40.4 FG pct. 41.0 31.7 3-pt pct. 28.4 63.0 FT pct. 72.8 CHALK TALK Texas Southern won both of its games last week by more than 20 points and is the only SWAC team yet to lose a league game. … Texas Southern guard Zach Lofton is second in the SWAC in scoring at 17.1

points per game. … UAPB’s Trent Steen is averaging 16.4 points in SWAC games and has led the team in scoring the last three

games. … UAPB let its two opponents last week, Southern and Alcorn State, to shoot better than 53 percent from the floor in

losses.

— Troy Schulte

ASU women vs. Troy

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Convocation Center, Jonesboro

RECORDS Arkansas State 4-14, 2-4 Sun Belt; Troy 12-5, 5-1

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN3.com

TICKETS $7 (adults), $6 (seniors), $5 (youth), $3 (groups of 15 or more)

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Brittany Fowler, 5-8, Sr. 8.7 2.3 G Starr Taylor, 5-6, Fr. 6.2 2.1 G Dominique Oliver, 5-6, Sr. 10.8 3.9 G Tahlon Hopkins, 5-11, Fr. 9.1 5.1 F Ogo Obinabo, 6-2, Jr. 2.6 3.2 COACH Brian Boyer (303-243 in 18th season at Arkansas State and overall)

TROY

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Amanda Mendoza, 5-3, Jr. 8.2 1.1 G Jayla Chills, 5-10, Sr. 11.4 5.8 G Claresa Banks, 5-9, Sr. 10.2 4.2 F Lauren Day, 6-1, Sr. 6.3 2.9 F Caitlyn Ramirez, 6-2, Sr. 10.9 8.8 COACH Chanda Rigby (71-71 in fifth season at Troy and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU TROY 60.6 Points for 85.5 72.8 Points against 72.6 -6.1 Rebound margin +6.4 -0.9 Turnover margin +2.6 36.0 FG pct. 41.7 35.6 3-pt. pct. 32.7 64.9 FT pct. 74.3 CHALK TALK ASU’s Tahlon Hopkins had 20 points and 14 rebounds, both season highs, in ASU’s victory over South Alabama on

Thursday, which snapped a four-game losing streak. … The 53 points allowed were ASU’s best defensive mark of the season and South Alabama was held to 29.7 percent shooting from the floor. … Troy was held to a seasonlow 54 field goal attempts in Thursday’s loss at UALR. The Trojans average more than 75 shots per game and have three times taken 90 shots. … ASU is in a four-way tie for

seventh place with a 2-4 Sun Belt record.

— Troy Schulte

UALR women

vs. South Alabama

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 12-6, 6-0 Sun Belt; South Alabama 7-10, 2-4

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas TICKETS $17 (lower chairback), $13 (upper chairback), $7 (general admission)

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Monique Townson, 5-6, Jr. 7.2 3.5 G Sharde Collins, 5-9, Sr. 13.9 2.4 G Kyra Collier, 5-9, Fr. 8.6 6.8 F Ronjanae DeGray, 6-0, So. 7.2 5.4 F Kaitlyn Pratt, 6-1, Sr. 14.6 7.1 COACH Joe Foley (276-150 in 14th season at UALR, 731-260 in 30th season overall)

SOUTH ALABAMA

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Colby Davis, 5-9, Sr. 9.1 3.4 G Genesis Perrymond, 5-8, So. 6.8 3.4 G Candice Williams, 5-6, So. 6.2 2.2 F Erin Autio, 6-0, So. 5.9 4.8 C Chyna Ellis, 6-2, Jr. 11.1 6.8 COACH Terry Fowler (35-69 in fourth season at South Alabama, 242-247 in 17th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR USA 58.2 Points for 51.9 56.7 Points against 59.0 +1.5 Rebound margin -5.1 +1.7 Turnover margin -0.1 39.5 FG pct. 32.7 26.2 3-pt. pct. 26.7 75.8 FT pct. 68.1 CHALK TALK UALR beat Troy on Thursday night, 77-74, the first time in Coach Joe

Foley’s 14 seasons that it gave up 74 points and won. … The Trojans are averaging 73.8 points and shooting 46.6 percent in Sun Belt games and have beaten their six opponents by 13.5 points. … UALR’s Sharde Collins’

18.8 points per Sun Belt game is tied for the league lead, while Kyra Collier leads in assists

(7.3) and steals (3.7) and Monique Townson leads in free-throw shooting (94.7 percent).

— Troy Schulte

UCA women

at New Orleans

WHEN 4 p.m. Central

WHERE Lakefront Arena, New Orleans

RECORDS Central Arkansas 12-4, 4-2 Southland; New Orleans 9-7, 4-2

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Maggie Proffitt, 5-7, Sr. 14.1 3.0 G Brianna Mullins, 5-6, Sr. 6.8 3.7 G Olivia McWilliams, 5-7, So. 3.3 1.8 F Raquel Logan, 6-1, Sr. 7.3 7.2 F Kierra Jordan, 6-1, Jr. 13.4 5.3 COACH Sandra Rushing (90-49 in fourth season at Central Arkansas, 493-304 in 28th season overall)

NEW ORLEANS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Randi Brown, 5-7, Jr. 21.7 3.9 G Ariele Davis, 5-8, Sr. 3.3 1.8 G Mariah Wright, 5-3, So. 5.1 2.8 F Raven Coleman, 6-0, Sr. 3.1 4.0 C Shania Woods, 6-1, So. 9.5 7.6 COACH Keeshawn Davenport (28-123 in sixth season at New Orleans and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA UNO 69.2 Points for 69.9 52.4 Points against 63.5 +4.9 Rebound margin +1.9 +4.3 Turnover margin +2.4 47.0 FG pct. 42.2 31.1 3-pt. pct. 35.9 70.5 FT pct. 70.3 CHALK TALK Both teams enter having won three in a row and with 4-2 Southland

records. UCA has beaten Houston Baptist,

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and McNeese

State. New Orleans has beaten Incarnate

Word, Sam Houston State and Houston

Baptist. … New Orleans’ Randi Brown is the Southland’s leading scorer at 21.7 points per game, and the Privateers are the Southland’s leading three-point shooting team at 35.9

percent. … Today is UCA’s fourth of five road games in 19 days. The Sugar Bears play at Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday.

— Troy Schulte

UAPB women

vs. Texas Southern

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS UAPB 4-12, 1-4 SWAC; Texas Southern 11-5, 5-0

TICKETS $10

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Destiny Brewton, 5-7, Jr. 9.9 2.7 G Kye Richardson, 5-3, So. 2.2 0.8 G Ajia Richardson, 5-5, Jr. 2.6 1.4 G Ashlee Daniel, 5-9, So. 0.5 1.5 F Shawntayla Harris, 6-0, So. 6.1 5.9 COACH Nate Kilbert (36-99 in fifth season at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 158-298 in 16th season overall)

TEXAS SOUTHERN

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Chynna Ewing, 5-8, Fr. 6.8 5.1 G Joyce Kennerson, 5-4, So. 15.6 3.9 G Kaitlyn Palmer, 5-8, Jr. 10.3 3.3 F Breasia McElrath, 6-0, So. 6.8 6.2 C Artavia Ford, 6-3, So. 12.4 6.4 COACH Johnetta Hayes-Perry (69-40 in fourth season at Texas Southern and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB TSU 54.3 Points for 62.4 68.6 Points against 59.6 -6.8 Rebound margin +3.6 -1.8 Turnover margin -1.3 33.7 FG pct. 40.3 22.9 3-pt. pct. 29.2 62.2 FT pct. 64.8 CHALK TALK Texas Southern is the only

SWAC team without a league loss and has won six games in a row. … The Tigers had the same starting five for all but one game this season. … UAPB lost both games last week, 67-50 at Southern and 70-48 at Alcorn State. … Texas Southern has won eight in a row in the series. UAPB’s last victory came Feb. 18, 2012, in Pine Bluff.