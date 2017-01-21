TODAY’S GAMES
By Troy Schulte
This article was published today at 2:33 a.m.
ASU men vs. Troy
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE Convocation Center, Jonesboro
RECORDS Arkansas State 12-6, 3-2 Sun Belt; Troy 10-9, 2-3
RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro
INTERNET ESPN3.com
TICKETS $25 (lower level ends), $22 (lower level senior), $10 (upper level adult and senior), $8 (upper level youth)
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
ARKANSAS STATE
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Donte Thomas, 6-4, Sr. 8.8 3.9 G Rashad Lindsey, 5-11, Jr. 9.9 3.4 G Devin Carter, 6-4, Sr. 16.6 3.6 G C.J. Foster, 6-2, Jr. 6.5 3.1 F Tamas Bruce, 6-7, Jr. 6.9 5.1 COACH Grant McCasland (12-6 in first season at ASU, 211-49 in eighth season overall)
TROY
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Kevin Baker, 6-2, Jr. 9.4 2.4 G Wesley Person, 6-3, Jr. 14.4 2.7 F Juan Davis Jr., 6-8, Jr. 7.9 4.8 F Jordon Varnado, 6-6, So. 15.2 6.7 F Devon Walker, 6-6, Sr. 7.7 6.7 COACH Phil Cunningham (40-70 in fourth season at Troy and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASU TROY 74.1 Points for 80.7 68.6 Points against 72.3 +2.6 Rebound margin +4.9 +0.3 Turnover margin -0.7 46.8 FG pct. 45.9 38.3 3-pt. pct. 36.8 64.9 FT pct. 70.7 CHALK TALK Arkansas State is playing at
home for the first time since Jan. 2, where it is 6-0 this season with only one game
decided by less than eight points. … Senior guard Devin Carter made 3 three-pointers
in last week’s victory at UALR, and his 56
made three-pointers this season lead the Sun Belt. … Troy is one victory from equaling
the single-season best under Coach Phil
Cunningham, who is in his fourth season.
— Troy Schulte
UALR men
vs. South Alabama
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock
RECORDS UALR 11-7, 2-3 Sun Belt; South Alabama 9-9, 2-3
RADIO KKPT-FM, 94.1, in Little Rock
TICKETS $17 (lower-chairback), $13 (upper-chairback), $7 (general admission)
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Deondre Burns, 6-2, So. 6.8 1.5 G Kemy Osse, 6-1, Sr. 9.4 3.8 F Stetson Billings, 6-5, Sr. 3.8 3.0 F Maurius Hill, 6-5, Sr. 9.8 5.4 F Oliver Black, 6-9, So. 3.9 3.4 COACH Wes Flanigan (11-7 in first season at UALR and overall)
SOUTH ALABAMA
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Shaq Calhoun, 6-4, Jr. 10.9 3.1 G Dederick Lee, 6-0, Jr. 2.3 1.7 F Don MuepoKelly, 6-7, Sr. 8.7 6.4 F Nick Stover, 6-6, Sr. 10.7 3.6 F Josh Ajayi, 6-7, Fr. 10.5 5.5 COACH Matthew Graves (46-69 in fourth season at South Alabama and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALR USA 72.7 Points for 72.5 68.9 Points against 70.1 +2.8 Rebound margin -1.2 +1.6 Turnover margin +3.1 45.4 FG pct. 42.2 35.5 3-pt. pct. 31.3 73.4 FT pct. 64.5 CHALK TALK UALR lost to Arkansas State
last week without senior forward Lis Shoshi. Coach Wes Flanigan said Friday that Shoshi, averaging 10.3 points and 7.8 rebounds, is day-to-day. … The Trojans have lost three of their last four games, and two home games in a row. … South Alabama has five players averaging 10.5 points or more. … The
Trojans and Jaguars are two of four teams with 2-3 Sun Belt records.
— Troy Schulte
UCA men
vs. New Orleans
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Farris Center, Conway
RECORDS Central Arkansas 4-15, 3-3 Southland; New Orleans 10-7, 5-1
RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway
TICKETS $12 (reserved), $10 (general admission adult), $8 (general admission child)
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
CENTRAL ARKANSAS
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jordan Howard, 5-11, Jr. 19.3 3.8 G Mathieu Kamba, 6-5, Jr. 13.8 7.1 G Derreck Brooks, 6-6, Jr. 13.2 6.8 F Ethan Lee, 6-7, Jr. 2.8 2.7 C Tanner Schmit, 6-8, So. 5.3 3.2 COACH Russ Pennell (13-62 in third season at UCA, 124-131 in eighth season overall)
NEW ORLEANS
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Tevin Broyles, 6-4, Sr. 7.7 3.1 G Christavious Gill, 5-8, Sr. 12.5 2.5 F Makur Puou, 6-9, Jr. 6.4 4.7 F Travin Thibodeaux, 6-9, Jr. 8.7 6.4 F Erik Thomas, 6-5, Sr. 20.1 8.1 COACH Mark Slessinger (67-93 in sixth season at New Orleans and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCA UNO 71.3 Points for 73.5 84.3 Points against 72.9 -1.5 Rebound margin +3.1 -4.2 Turnover margin -1.3 42.4 FG pct. 46.8 34.5 3-pt. pct. 30.7 74.1 FT pct. 72.7 CHALK TALK Central Arkansas is playing its first home game since Jan. 2, a stretch of
four road games that including victories at Abilene Christian and Houston Baptist and losses at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and
McNeese State. … The Bears gave up 88 and 82 points, respectively, at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and McNeese State, and is giving up 77.8 points in Southland games. … UCA is second in the Southland in scoring, averaging 77.5 points in league games.
— Troy Schulte
UAPB men
vs. Texas Southern
WHEN 7:30 p.m.
WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff
RECORDS Arkansas-Pine Bluff 4-14, 3-2 SWAC; Texas Southern, 9-9, 5-0
TICKETS $10
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Joe’Randle Toliver, 6-4, Jr. 6.8 2.8 G Jaquan Lynch, 6-3, Sr. 7.5 2.5 G Ghiavonni Robinson, 6-3, Sr. 10.8 3.3 F Trent Steen, 6-8, Jr. 9.5 4.6 F Devin Berry, 6-8, Sr. 2.8 2.9 COACH George Ivory (71-171 in ninth season at UAPB and overall)
TEXAS SOUTHERN
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jalan McCloud, 5-10, Jr. 5.9 1.9 G Tyree Bynum, 5-9, Sr. 2.6 0.4 G Zach Lofton, 6-3, Jr. 17.1 3.4 F Kevin Scott, 6-4, Jr. 8.4 3.7 C Marvin Jones, 7-0, Sr. 7.9 6.3 COACH Mike Davis (85-66 in fifth season at Texas Southern, 322-218 in 17th season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UAPB TSU 62.8 Points for 71.5 74.3 Points against 76.9 -6.5 Rebound margin -2.6 +0.3 Turnover margin -0.2 40.4 FG pct. 41.0 31.7 3-pt pct. 28.4 63.0 FT pct. 72.8 CHALK TALK Texas Southern won both of its games last week by more than 20 points and is the only SWAC team yet to lose a league game. … Texas Southern guard Zach Lofton is second in the SWAC in scoring at 17.1
points per game. … UAPB’s Trent Steen is averaging 16.4 points in SWAC games and has led the team in scoring the last three
games. … UAPB let its two opponents last week, Southern and Alcorn State, to shoot better than 53 percent from the floor in
losses.
— Troy Schulte
ASU women vs. Troy
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Convocation Center, Jonesboro
RECORDS Arkansas State 4-14, 2-4 Sun Belt; Troy 12-5, 5-1
RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro
INTERNET ESPN3.com
TICKETS $7 (adults), $6 (seniors), $5 (youth), $3 (groups of 15 or more)
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
ARKANSAS STATE
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Brittany Fowler, 5-8, Sr. 8.7 2.3 G Starr Taylor, 5-6, Fr. 6.2 2.1 G Dominique Oliver, 5-6, Sr. 10.8 3.9 G Tahlon Hopkins, 5-11, Fr. 9.1 5.1 F Ogo Obinabo, 6-2, Jr. 2.6 3.2 COACH Brian Boyer (303-243 in 18th season at Arkansas State and overall)
TROY
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Amanda Mendoza, 5-3, Jr. 8.2 1.1 G Jayla Chills, 5-10, Sr. 11.4 5.8 G Claresa Banks, 5-9, Sr. 10.2 4.2 F Lauren Day, 6-1, Sr. 6.3 2.9 F Caitlyn Ramirez, 6-2, Sr. 10.9 8.8 COACH Chanda Rigby (71-71 in fifth season at Troy and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASU TROY 60.6 Points for 85.5 72.8 Points against 72.6 -6.1 Rebound margin +6.4 -0.9 Turnover margin +2.6 36.0 FG pct. 41.7 35.6 3-pt. pct. 32.7 64.9 FT pct. 74.3 CHALK TALK ASU’s Tahlon Hopkins had 20 points and 14 rebounds, both season highs, in ASU’s victory over South Alabama on
Thursday, which snapped a four-game losing streak. … The 53 points allowed were ASU’s best defensive mark of the season and South Alabama was held to 29.7 percent shooting from the floor. … Troy was held to a seasonlow 54 field goal attempts in Thursday’s loss at UALR. The Trojans average more than 75 shots per game and have three times taken 90 shots. … ASU is in a four-way tie for
seventh place with a 2-4 Sun Belt record.
— Troy Schulte
UALR women
vs. South Alabama
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock
RECORDS UALR 12-6, 6-0 Sun Belt; South Alabama 7-10, 2-4
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas TICKETS $17 (lower chairback), $13 (upper chairback), $7 (general admission)
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Monique Townson, 5-6, Jr. 7.2 3.5 G Sharde Collins, 5-9, Sr. 13.9 2.4 G Kyra Collier, 5-9, Fr. 8.6 6.8 F Ronjanae DeGray, 6-0, So. 7.2 5.4 F Kaitlyn Pratt, 6-1, Sr. 14.6 7.1 COACH Joe Foley (276-150 in 14th season at UALR, 731-260 in 30th season overall)
SOUTH ALABAMA
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Colby Davis, 5-9, Sr. 9.1 3.4 G Genesis Perrymond, 5-8, So. 6.8 3.4 G Candice Williams, 5-6, So. 6.2 2.2 F Erin Autio, 6-0, So. 5.9 4.8 C Chyna Ellis, 6-2, Jr. 11.1 6.8 COACH Terry Fowler (35-69 in fourth season at South Alabama, 242-247 in 17th season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALR USA 58.2 Points for 51.9 56.7 Points against 59.0 +1.5 Rebound margin -5.1 +1.7 Turnover margin -0.1 39.5 FG pct. 32.7 26.2 3-pt. pct. 26.7 75.8 FT pct. 68.1 CHALK TALK UALR beat Troy on Thursday night, 77-74, the first time in Coach Joe
Foley’s 14 seasons that it gave up 74 points and won. … The Trojans are averaging 73.8 points and shooting 46.6 percent in Sun Belt games and have beaten their six opponents by 13.5 points. … UALR’s Sharde Collins’
18.8 points per Sun Belt game is tied for the league lead, while Kyra Collier leads in assists
(7.3) and steals (3.7) and Monique Townson leads in free-throw shooting (94.7 percent).
— Troy Schulte
UCA women
at New Orleans
WHEN 4 p.m. Central
WHERE Lakefront Arena, New Orleans
RECORDS Central Arkansas 12-4, 4-2 Southland; New Orleans 9-7, 4-2
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
CENTRAL ARKANSAS
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Maggie Proffitt, 5-7, Sr. 14.1 3.0 G Brianna Mullins, 5-6, Sr. 6.8 3.7 G Olivia McWilliams, 5-7, So. 3.3 1.8 F Raquel Logan, 6-1, Sr. 7.3 7.2 F Kierra Jordan, 6-1, Jr. 13.4 5.3 COACH Sandra Rushing (90-49 in fourth season at Central Arkansas, 493-304 in 28th season overall)
NEW ORLEANS
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Randi Brown, 5-7, Jr. 21.7 3.9 G Ariele Davis, 5-8, Sr. 3.3 1.8 G Mariah Wright, 5-3, So. 5.1 2.8 F Raven Coleman, 6-0, Sr. 3.1 4.0 C Shania Woods, 6-1, So. 9.5 7.6 COACH Keeshawn Davenport (28-123 in sixth season at New Orleans and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCA UNO 69.2 Points for 69.9 52.4 Points against 63.5 +4.9 Rebound margin +1.9 +4.3 Turnover margin +2.4 47.0 FG pct. 42.2 31.1 3-pt. pct. 35.9 70.5 FT pct. 70.3 CHALK TALK Both teams enter having won three in a row and with 4-2 Southland
records. UCA has beaten Houston Baptist,
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and McNeese
State. New Orleans has beaten Incarnate
Word, Sam Houston State and Houston
Baptist. … New Orleans’ Randi Brown is the Southland’s leading scorer at 21.7 points per game, and the Privateers are the Southland’s leading three-point shooting team at 35.9
percent. … Today is UCA’s fourth of five road games in 19 days. The Sugar Bears play at Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday.
— Troy Schulte
UAPB women
vs. Texas Southern
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff
RECORDS UAPB 4-12, 1-4 SWAC; Texas Southern 11-5, 5-0
TICKETS $10
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Destiny Brewton, 5-7, Jr. 9.9 2.7 G Kye Richardson, 5-3, So. 2.2 0.8 G Ajia Richardson, 5-5, Jr. 2.6 1.4 G Ashlee Daniel, 5-9, So. 0.5 1.5 F Shawntayla Harris, 6-0, So. 6.1 5.9 COACH Nate Kilbert (36-99 in fifth season at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 158-298 in 16th season overall)
TEXAS SOUTHERN
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Chynna Ewing, 5-8, Fr. 6.8 5.1 G Joyce Kennerson, 5-4, So. 15.6 3.9 G Kaitlyn Palmer, 5-8, Jr. 10.3 3.3 F Breasia McElrath, 6-0, So. 6.8 6.2 C Artavia Ford, 6-3, So. 12.4 6.4 COACH Johnetta Hayes-Perry (69-40 in fourth season at Texas Southern and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UAPB TSU 54.3 Points for 62.4 68.6 Points against 59.6 -6.8 Rebound margin +3.6 -1.8 Turnover margin -1.3 33.7 FG pct. 40.3 22.9 3-pt. pct. 29.2 62.2 FT pct. 64.8 CHALK TALK Texas Southern is the only
SWAC team without a league loss and has won six games in a row. … The Tigers had the same starting five for all but one game this season. … UAPB lost both games last week, 67-50 at Southern and 70-48 at Alcorn State. … Texas Southern has won eight in a row in the series. UAPB’s last victory came Feb. 18, 2012, in Pine Bluff.
Print Headline: TODAY’S GAMES
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: TODAY’S GAMES
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.