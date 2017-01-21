Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, January 21, 2017, 10:31 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

FULL COVERAGE: Donald Trump sworn in as 45th president of the United States

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 8:53 a.m.

You will be redirected to the Trump inauguration page momentarily, or you can click here to go there immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: FULL COVERAGE: Donald Trump sworn in as 45th president of the United States

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

itryed says... January 20, 2017 at 10:24 p.m.

Dark day

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online