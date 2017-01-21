Two men shot dead in NLR

Two people were killed in a shooting Friday night in North Little Rock, police reported.

Officers were called shortly before 9 p.m. to the residence at 1405 Division St., a residential area just west of Pike Avenue. Department spokesman Sgt. Brian Dedrick said officers found two men who had been shot. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dedrick said the other man was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, where he died from his injuries about 10 p.m.

Police had not released the men's names late Friday.

Dedrick said officers were searching the area for the gunman, but he did not immediately have a description of the shooter.

Circumstances of the shooting were unclear. Detectives were interviewing witnesses, Dedrick said.

The front door of the one-story residence was open as officers scanned the property with flashlights in search of evidence Friday night. Several Division Street residents watched from behind yellow police tape.

Numerous police vehicles, lights flashing, could also be seen on Frank Street, just west of where the shooting occurred. Dedrick said investigators believe the killer may have fled in that direction.

The killings are the first two homicides of the year in North Little Rock.

No arrests had been made late Friday.

Metro on 01/21/2017