Two more Hogs leaving program

— Linebacker Khalia Hackett and defensive end Tevin Beanum have joined Duwop Mitchell as Arkansas players who have left the program in recent weeks.

Mitchell announced his decision to transfer to Rutgers last month. Coach Bret Bielema announced the departures of Hackett and Beanum on Saturday.

Hackett has decided to transfer to a school, but hasn't settled on a new school. He was removed from the travel roster prior to the Texas A&M game in September and finished with six tackles in eight games.

"We had a conversation yesterday," Bielema said. "He's moved on. I'll try to help him find a position or team of interest."

Beanum decided to quit football altogether. His absence during fall camp went unexplained, but he played every regular season game and finished with 21 tackles. He didn't play in the Belk Bowl.



Bielema indicated Beanum had a chance to receive a medical exemption.