Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, January 21, 2017, 7:12 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

VIDEO: Paul Rhoads' first press conference as defensive coordinator

By Jimmy Carter

This article was published today at 5:15 p.m.


FAYETTEVILLE — Watch as Paul Rhoads discusses being promoted to defensive coordinator, his plans for the Razorback defense and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: VIDEO: Paul Rhoads' first press conference as defensive coordinator

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online