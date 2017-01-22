16 on Hungarian bus die in wreck in Italy

VERONA, Italy -- A bus carrying Hungarian students home from a school ski trip to France slammed into a highway barrier in northern Italy and burst into flames, killing at least 16 people, police said Saturday. Thirty-nine others survived, but some were seriously injured.

The impact of the crash just before midnight was so violent that the overpass support column entered the bus, officials said. The resulting fire burned some of the 16 dead beyond recognition and destroyed the bus.

One teacher managed to save some of the children, suffering serious burns on his back as he did so, said Judit Timaffy of the Hungarian Consulate, who was at the scene of the crash.

"The kids told me that the fire started and they escaped from the fire, breaking the windows of the bus," she said. "Some of them managed to escape, but many were left inside."

No other vehicles were involved in the crash on the highway near Verona, and the cause wasn't known, said police commander Girolamo Lacquaniti, who was in tears.

Of the 39 survivors, 26 were injured, some seriously, he said.

"One passenger is currently in an induced coma and in life-threatening condition," Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto said in Budapest.

According to Szijjarto, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, which hit a guardrail before hitting the overpass support and then exploded. Investigators found no skid marks at the scene, he said.

Timaffy said investigators were looking into the possibility the driver fell asleep.

RAI state radio said a Slovenian truck driver traveling behind the bus had noticed a problem with one of its wheels and tried to alert the driver. But the driver didn't react quickly enough, RAI said. The Slovenian truck driver stayed at the scene, trying to help, until authorities arrived.

In Budapest, a black flag flew from a flagpole above the door of the school, Szinyei Merse Pal Gimnazium. About 60 students gathered for a vigil outside the school, lighting small candles and laying flowers in memory of the victims.

"We knew many of them, but the ones we were closest to and in daily contact are mostly all right," student Tamas Mezo said after placing candles at the school's door.

He said the school organized a ski camp each year, involving 50-60 students and a few teachers.

"I was very much planning on going this year but in the end it didn't work out," Mezo said. "There were three or four teachers on the bus and unfortunately one of them did not survive. Our hearts are hurting because we loved him."

By Saturday afternoon, the survivors had been taken to a nearby hotel and were being interviewed by investigators, the ANSA news agency reported. The parents of some of the children were heading there to take them home.

Hungary's Foreign Ministry said it was told that there were 54 passengers and two drivers aboard, but said it believes the actual number was higher.

Condolences were offered by Italy's president and its foreign minister, as well as the German chancellor.

