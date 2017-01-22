Annual gala benefits Junior Auxiliary of Saline County

BENTON — The annual Junior Auxiliary of Saline County gala benefiting the organization and area children it serves is set to return Saturday at the Benton Event Center, beginning at 7 p.m.

The Queen of Hearts Ball — this year’s theme — is the organization’s annual fundraiser to support several service projects for the community. The Junior Auxiliary of Saline County receives no federal or state grant money, so all funds for the projects must be raised by the organization.

After outgrowing its previous spot, the gala was moved to the event center.

“We are really excited,” Junior Auxiliary president

Lauren Lislowe said. “It’s the biggest space we have ever had.

“Last year, we sold out on the event, maybe even oversold it. Everybody was packed in there.”

The Queen of Hearts Ball will feature dinner by Gina’s Catering, a bar, a live band, casino-style gaming tables, and live and silent auctions. Auction items include

Razorback tickets, an African safari hunting trip, a trip to Northwest Arkansas, a trip to Branson, Missouri — featuring a show and Silver Dollar City tickets — and a night out in Little Rock, including tickets to the symphony.

“We will also be giving away a piece of jewelry valued at over $500,” Lislowe said.

Lislowe said the auxiliary will also auction off Walt Disney World tickets and a golfing package worth more than $900. Items for the silent auction include custom artwork, private chef service, dinner for four at the Culinary Institute and St. Louis Cardinals baseball tickets.

“All of that was donated either at the national level or by people in the community,” Lislowe said. “This year, we are also adding in a moment of giving to give those in attendance an opportunity to make a donation.”

Tickets for the gala are $50, and corporate tables of 10 start at $600. Sponsorships are also available, starting at $100. For more information, visit www.jasalinecounty.org or email jasalineco@gmail.com.

The Junior Auxiliary focuses on improving the lives of children “through education, service, and love,” according to the organization’s website.

To become a member of the Junior Auxiliary of Saline County, a person has to live and work in Saline County. Lislowe said the auxiliary currently has 30 active members, with eight in the new class that will be voted on in February.

“We have a membership drive every year, and it usually starts in the summertime,” Lislowe said.

“We will take the money we raise and use it to set our budget for everything that will start next year,” Lislowe said. “It really goes toward our service projects, and each year we decide what projects we want to do based on our budget.”

Last year, the Junior Auxiliary raised more than $22,000 at its gala, and Lislowe said the goal for this year is to raise $28,000.

“This year we formed Blessings in a Backpack to feed kids over extended school breaks such as Christmas and Thanksgiving, and this year we are feeding 405 kids,” Lislowe said. “We also participated in several girls empowerment programs in November, as well as a reading program for second- and third-graders.

“At the end, all of the students will get a book.”

Lislowe said this year is especially important because the fundraiser will allow the organization to increase the number of students it can serve.

“Everything we spend is on the kids in the community,” Lislowe said. “This is why it is important for our community to support us, so that we can continue to support them.”

