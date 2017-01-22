INTERACTIVE: LRPD crime map
INTERACTIVE: NLRPD crime map
Click here to see the latest North Little Rock crime reports.
The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.
Little Rock
72201
• 500 E. President Clinton Ave., business, unknown, 12:30 a.m. Jan. 13, property value unknown.
72202
• 1510 Rebsamen Park Road, business, Seyedmorteza Sajadi, 2:50 a.m. Jan. 10, property value unknown.
• 924 S. Cross St., business, Theodore Hayman, 2:45 p.m. Jan. 11, property valued at $43.
• 1417 S. Louisiana St., residence, Mary Robbins, 4:50 p.m. Jan. 14, property valued at $2,100.
72204
• 3724 Ludwig St., residence, Ieshia Morgan, midnight Jan. 6, property valued at $100.
• 1528 Parham Pointe Drive, residence, Grady Bourguignon, 2:20 p.m. Jan. 8, property valued at $670.
• 1910 Allis St., residence, Gwenn Chandler, noon Jan. 10, property valued at $10,201.
• 1815 S. Elm St., residence, Bernice Romes, 5 p.m. Jan. 11, property valued at $616.
• 1910 Allis St., residence, Gwyn Chandler, 10 p.m. Jan. 11, property valued at $1,001.
• 3324 Katherine St., residence, Taneshia Martin, 8 a.m. Jan. 12, property valued at $370.
• 27 Talmage Drive, residence, Matthew Hyde, 5:50 p.m. Jan. 12, property valued at $41.
• 1404 S. Fillmore St., residence, Candace Boykin, 7 a.m. Jan. 13, property valued at $1,480.
72205
• 20 Rosemunn Drive, residence, Freddrick Davis, 8:55 p.m. Jan. 9, property valued at $500.
• 1001 Breckenridge Drive, residence, Dreanna Mitchell, noon Jan. 14, property valued at $400.
72206
• 1800 Broadway St., residence, Joyce Floyd, 8 a.m. Dec. 14, property valued at $201.
• 1500 W. Roosevelt Road, business, unknown, 4:50 a.m. Jan. 10, property valued at $150.
72207
• 2612 Blackwood Road, residence, Hatley Kennedy, 6 a.m. Jan. 8, property value unknown.
72209
• 8223 Scott Hamilton Drive, residence, Willyna Fowler, 11 a.m. Dec. 26, cash totaling $80, property valued at $1,000.
• 3421 Green Drive, residence, Michael Vinson, noon Jan. 6, property valued at $4,050.
• 8917 Tedburn Circle, business, David Lira, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8, property valued at $4,160.
• 6201 Mabelvale Cut Off Road, residence, Danielle Overton, 7 a.m. Jan. 10, property value unknown.
• 4524 Hoffman Road, residence, Barbara Barnstetter, 6:13 p.m. Jan. 10, property valued at $3,121.
• 9217 Malabri Drive, residence, Marquita Robinson, 8 a.m. Jan. 11, property valued at $200.
• 6 Yorkton Drive, residence, Armando Alvarado, 11:25 a.m. Jan. 12, property valued at $591.
• 5810 Valley Drive, residence, Alexandra Davis, 4 a.m. Jan. 13, property valued at $501.
• 5300 Baseline Road, residence, Kordero Calvin, 5 p.m. Jan. 13, property valued at $522.
72210
• 12 Wimbledon Green Circle, residence, Noel Gattius, 6:30 a.m. Jan. 9, cash totaling $12,000, property valued at $3,800.
• 10 Wimbledon Green Circle, residence, Alexia Mahones, 7 a.m. Jan. 9, property value unknown.
• 10 Wimbledon Green Circle, residence, Rodreika Tiller, 8 a.m. Jan. 9, property valued at $1,100.
• 12 Wimbledon Green Circle, residence, Taylor Enoch-Stevens, 8:15 a.m. Jan. 9, property valued at $2,820.
72211
• 6 Pontalba Drive, residence, Doug Smith, 9 a.m. Jan. 9, property valued at $3,201.
• 11701 Mara Lynn Road, residence, Zachery Whitcomb, 9:21 p.m. Jan. 9, property valued at $2,679.
• 11900 Kanis Road, business, Josh Osburn, 1:12 a.m. Jan. 10, property value unknown.
• 1502 Green Mountain Drive, residence, Danessa Grimes, 6:45 a.m. Jan. 10, property valued at $273.
• 3321 S. Bowman Road, business, Dalonda Baker, 12:24 a.m. Jan. 13, property value unknown.
72212
• 12308 Shawnee Forest Drive, residence, Isaac Dale III, 1:50 p.m. Jan. 10, property value unknown.
72223
• 14711 Cantrell Road, business, Joseph Hillis, 1:43 a.m. Jan. 8, property value unknown.
• 1801 Champlin Drive, residence, Charity Garner, 11 p.m. Jan. 10, property valued at $1,951.
• 2 Chatel Drive, residence, Russell Comstock, 8 p.m. Jan. 12, property valued at $2,526.
72227
• 8 Riding Road, residence, Charles Hicks, 9:30 p.m. Jan. 8, property value unknown.
• 1400 Old Forge Drive, residence, Rossana Gonzalez, 7:15 a.m. Jan. 9, property value unknown.
North Little Rock
72113
• 10708 Burkhalter Haas Drive, Apt. 9, residence, Jennifer McMeace, 3 p.m. Jan. 9, property valued at $5,400.
72114
• 1905 Flora St., Apt. 33, residence, Keiara Gary, 5:05 a.m. Jan. 7, property valued at $300.
• 1217 Park Drive, residence, Victoria Massengale, 5:45 a.m. Jan. 8, property valued at $910.
• 1600 N. Moss St., residence, Shanisa Thomas, 7:30 a.m. Jan. 10, property valued at $165.
• 400 N. Palm St., business, unknown, 7 p.m. Jan. 11, cash totaling $25, property valued at $425.
• 414 N. Willow St., residence, Nicole Lybrand, 9:10 a.m. Jan. 13, property valued at $7,845.
• 105 S. Clover St., residence, Lucinda Taylor, 12:05 p.m. Jan. 13, property valued at $1,050.
72116
• 5300 Summertree Drive, Apt. C25, residence, Alice Coburn, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 7, property valued at $800.
• 3701 Warden Road, business, unknown, 1 a.m. Jan. 9, cash totaling $21, property valued at $1,500.
72117
• 4617 Haywood St., residence, Zachary King, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 10, property valued at $1,000.
• 4629 E. McCain Blvd., business, unknown, 2 a.m. Jan. 11, cash totaling $500.
• 3 Hibbard Drive, residence, Michael Dunham, 8 a.m. Jan. 11, property valued at $1,200.
• 6107 Hwy. 70, business, unknown, 6:23 a.m. Jan. 13, cash valued at $750.
72118
• 623 W. 45th St., residence, Michael Shuffield, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 10, property valued at $500.
• 6202 Meadowbrook Lane, residence, Lakeila Stubblefield, 5:07 p.m. Jan. 11, property value unknown.
• 5204 N. Sycamore St., residence, Zaneta Williams, 8 a.m. Jan. 12, property valued at $700.
• 1508 W. 38th St, residence, Barry Fisher, 8 a.m. Jan. 13, property valued at $600.
Metro on 01/22/2017
Print Headline: Burglaries
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Burglaries
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.