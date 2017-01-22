The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 500 E. President Clinton Ave., business, unknown, 12:30 a.m. Jan. 13, property value unknown.

72202

• 1510 Rebsamen Park Road, business, Seyedmorteza Sajadi, 2:50 a.m. Jan. 10, property value unknown.

• 924 S. Cross St., business, Theodore Hayman, 2:45 p.m. Jan. 11, property valued at $43.

• 1417 S. Louisiana St., residence, Mary Robbins, 4:50 p.m. Jan. 14, property valued at $2,100.

72204

• 3724 Ludwig St., residence, Ieshia Morgan, midnight Jan. 6, property valued at $100.

• 1528 Parham Pointe Drive, residence, Grady Bourguignon, 2:20 p.m. Jan. 8, property valued at $670.

• 1910 Allis St., residence, Gwenn Chandler, noon Jan. 10, property valued at $10,201.

• 1815 S. Elm St., residence, Bernice Romes, 5 p.m. Jan. 11, property valued at $616.

• 1910 Allis St., residence, Gwyn Chandler, 10 p.m. Jan. 11, property valued at $1,001.

• 3324 Katherine St., residence, Taneshia Martin, 8 a.m. Jan. 12, property valued at $370.

• 27 Talmage Drive, residence, Matthew Hyde, 5:50 p.m. Jan. 12, property valued at $41.

• 1404 S. Fillmore St., residence, Candace Boykin, 7 a.m. Jan. 13, property valued at $1,480.

72205

• 20 Rosemunn Drive, residence, Freddrick Davis, 8:55 p.m. Jan. 9, property valued at $500.

• 1001 Breckenridge Drive, residence, Dreanna Mitchell, noon Jan. 14, property valued at $400.

72206

• 1800 Broadway St., residence, Joyce Floyd, 8 a.m. Dec. 14, property valued at $201.

• 1500 W. Roosevelt Road, business, unknown, 4:50 a.m. Jan. 10, property valued at $150.

72207

• 2612 Blackwood Road, residence, Hatley Kennedy, 6 a.m. Jan. 8, property value unknown.

72209

• 8223 Scott Hamilton Drive, residence, Willyna Fowler, 11 a.m. Dec. 26, cash totaling $80, property valued at $1,000.

• 3421 Green Drive, residence, Michael Vinson, noon Jan. 6, property valued at $4,050.

• 8917 Tedburn Circle, business, David Lira, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8, property valued at $4,160.

• 6201 Mabelvale Cut Off Road, residence, Danielle Overton, 7 a.m. Jan. 10, property value unknown.

• 4524 Hoffman Road, residence, Barbara Barnstetter, 6:13 p.m. Jan. 10, property valued at $3,121.

• 9217 Malabri Drive, residence, Marquita Robinson, 8 a.m. Jan. 11, property valued at $200.

• 6 Yorkton Drive, residence, Armando Alvarado, 11:25 a.m. Jan. 12, property valued at $591.

• 5810 Valley Drive, residence, Alexandra Davis, 4 a.m. Jan. 13, property valued at $501.

• 5300 Baseline Road, residence, Kordero Calvin, 5 p.m. Jan. 13, property valued at $522.

72210

• 12 Wimbledon Green Circle, residence, Noel Gattius, 6:30 a.m. Jan. 9, cash totaling $12,000, property valued at $3,800.

• 10 Wimbledon Green Circle, residence, Alexia Mahones, 7 a.m. Jan. 9, property value unknown.

• 10 Wimbledon Green Circle, residence, Rodreika Tiller, 8 a.m. Jan. 9, property valued at $1,100.

• 12 Wimbledon Green Circle, residence, Taylor Enoch-Stevens, 8:15 a.m. Jan. 9, property valued at $2,820.

72211

• 6 Pontalba Drive, residence, Doug Smith, 9 a.m. Jan. 9, property valued at $3,201.

• 11701 Mara Lynn Road, residence, Zachery Whitcomb, 9:21 p.m. Jan. 9, property valued at $2,679.

• 11900 Kanis Road, business, Josh Osburn, 1:12 a.m. Jan. 10, property value unknown.

• 1502 Green Mountain Drive, residence, Danessa Grimes, 6:45 a.m. Jan. 10, property valued at $273.

• 3321 S. Bowman Road, business, Dalonda Baker, 12:24 a.m. Jan. 13, property value unknown.

72212

• 12308 Shawnee Forest Drive, residence, Isaac Dale III, 1:50 p.m. Jan. 10, property value unknown.

72223

• 14711 Cantrell Road, business, Joseph Hillis, 1:43 a.m. Jan. 8, property value unknown.

• 1801 Champlin Drive, residence, Charity Garner, 11 p.m. Jan. 10, property valued at $1,951.

• 2 Chatel Drive, residence, Russell Comstock, 8 p.m. Jan. 12, property valued at $2,526.

72227

• 8 Riding Road, residence, Charles Hicks, 9:30 p.m. Jan. 8, property value unknown.

• 1400 Old Forge Drive, residence, Rossana Gonzalez, 7:15 a.m. Jan. 9, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72113

• 10708 Burkhalter Haas Drive, Apt. 9, residence, Jennifer McMeace, 3 p.m. Jan. 9, property valued at $5,400.

72114

• 1905 Flora St., Apt. 33, residence, Keiara Gary, 5:05 a.m. Jan. 7, property valued at $300.

• 1217 Park Drive, residence, Victoria Massengale, 5:45 a.m. Jan. 8, property valued at $910.

• 1600 N. Moss St., residence, Shanisa Thomas, 7:30 a.m. Jan. 10, property valued at $165.

• 400 N. Palm St., business, unknown, 7 p.m. Jan. 11, cash totaling $25, property valued at $425.

• 414 N. Willow St., residence, Nicole Lybrand, 9:10 a.m. Jan. 13, property valued at $7,845.

• 105 S. Clover St., residence, Lucinda Taylor, 12:05 p.m. Jan. 13, property valued at $1,050.

72116

• 5300 Summertree Drive, Apt. C25, residence, Alice Coburn, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 7, property valued at $800.

• 3701 Warden Road, business, unknown, 1 a.m. Jan. 9, cash totaling $21, property valued at $1,500.

72117

• 4617 Haywood St., residence, Zachary King, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 10, property valued at $1,000.

• 4629 E. McCain Blvd., business, unknown, 2 a.m. Jan. 11, cash totaling $500.

• 3 Hibbard Drive, residence, Michael Dunham, 8 a.m. Jan. 11, property valued at $1,200.

• 6107 Hwy. 70, business, unknown, 6:23 a.m. Jan. 13, cash valued at $750.

72118

• 623 W. 45th St., residence, Michael Shuffield, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 10, property valued at $500.

• 6202 Meadowbrook Lane, residence, Lakeila Stubblefield, 5:07 p.m. Jan. 11, property value unknown.

• 5204 N. Sycamore St., residence, Zaneta Williams, 8 a.m. Jan. 12, property valued at $700.

• 1508 W. 38th St, residence, Barry Fisher, 8 a.m. Jan. 13, property valued at $600.

