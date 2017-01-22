Chanel's Legacy draws clear; Chleborad cheers

HOT SPRINGS -- Trainer Lynn Chleborad stood near Oaklawn Park's paddock with conflicting thoughts of doubt and optimism concerning Chanel's Legacy. The latter won out.

Chanel's Legacy, fourth in her last two stakes starts as a 2-year-old, pulled away in the stretch and held off all challengers to win the $125,000 6-furlong Dixie Belle Stakes for three-year-old fillies at Oaklawn on Saturday.

Chleborad watched the race unfold on a television mounted on a ceiling beside the paddock. In her trademark fashion, she erupted with panicked joy as Chanel's Legacy took command under jockey Alex Birzer.

"Come on, baby," she said. "Come on, baby. Come on, baby. Yes. Yes. Yes."

Chanel's Legacy, sent off a 6-1, ran 6 furlongs in 1:11.85, 2½ lengths in front of second-place My Sweet Stella, who was 10 lengths off the lead at the head of the stretch. Five Star Factor finished third, 3 lengths back.

Post-time 3-5 favorite Vertical Oak was fourth in the field of seven.

"This filly's been training very well," Chleborad said. "She's holding her weight well. We knew she had the tactical speed where she can go to the lead, or she can set off the pace, which was our plan this morning."

Country Candy, who finished sixth, led through the first quarter-mile in 22.19 and a half in 45.70, with Vertical Oak a head back and half a length in front of Chanel's Legacy.

Chleborad's cheering began as Chanel's Legacy pulled in front as the field turned for home and quickly opened up 3 lengths.

"She relaxed and settled for me real nice," Birzer said. "When I asked her around the turn to get a little closer, she just responded. Everything I asked her, she was so push button. It was an easy win."

Chleborad said Chanel's Legacy is now targeted toward the 1-mile Martha Washington Stakes at Oaklawn on Feb. 11.

My Sweet Stella, trained by Racing Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas and ridden by Jon Court, started the Dixie Belle at 9-1, and had Chleborad concerned until the final 16th.

"She was trying," Court said. "Took a lot of dirt, and she came rallying up for second, so she ran big. Closed on them well."

Sports on 01/22/2017