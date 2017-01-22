COLLEGE ALL-STAR GAMES

EAST-WEST SHRINE GAME

WEST 10, EAST 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Louisiana-Lafayette’s Elijah McGuire ran 18 yards for a touchdown, snapping a fourth-quarter tie and giving the West a 10-3 victory in the 92nd East-West Shrine game on Saturday.

San Diego State’s Calvin Munson recovered a fumble inside the West 5, and another East threat was stopped on downs in the final minute of the game’s lowest scoring matchup since the East won 14-6 in 1992.

Idaho’s Austin Rehkow kicked a 27-yard field goal in the opening quarter for the West, and North Carolina’s Nick Weiler countered with a 21-yarder in the second quarter for the East.

McGuire, who rushed for 1,127 yards and seven TDs for Louisiana-Lafayette this season, scooted through a hole of the right side of the East defense to score the game’s only touchdown. Munson recovered a fumble by Michigan’s De’Veon Smith on third-and-2 from the West 5 to thwart an East scoring opportunity set up by a muffed punt.

Illinois’ Wes Lunt completed 11 of 14 passes for 101 yards and no interceptions, while sharing quarterback duties for the West with Cincinnati’s Gunner Kiel and Western Michigan’s Zach Terrell.

Central Michigan’s Cooper Rush, Penn’s Alek Torgensen and Southern Mississippi’s Nick Mullens saw action at quarterback for the East, though none of them threw for more than 94 yards.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—West, Ogunbowale 9-51, J.Williams 7-48, McGuire 7-42, Marks 1-8, Terrell 5-(minus 5), Kiel 3-(minus 8). East, D.Smith 11-23, Mathers 2-14, Cox 4-4, Torgersen 1-(minus 17), Mulles 3-(minus 21). PASSING—West, Lunt 11-14-0-101, Kiel 4-7-0-57, Terrell 4-9-0-33. East, Rush 11-17-0-94, Mullens 5-11-0-52, Torgersen 4-7-0-44.

RECEIVING—West, Hamilton 2-61, Griffey 3-34, Roberts 2-25, Carr 2-19, Brown 2-15, McNamara 1-13, Robinette 2-11, Marks 1-8, J.Williams 2-7, Ogunbowale 2-(minus 2). East, Jeter 2-36, Yancy 2-34, Whitfield 3-31, Dieter 4-28, Auclair 2-21, Cox 2-14, Stevens 2-13, Morgan 1-9, Mathers 1-2, D.Smith 1-2.

NFLPA COLLEGIATE BOWL

NATIONALS 27, AMERICANS 7

CARSON, Calif. — San Jose State linebacker Isaiah Irving returned a fumble for a touchdown and the Nationals college all-star team beat the Americans 27-7 on Saturday in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. St. Francis’ Lorenzo Jerome had two interceptions for the Americans and was named MVP of the game.

The Nationals team, led by former Rams coach Mike Martz, took command on the first play of the second half when Irving scooped up a fumble and returned it 15 yards for a TD.

Miles Bergner’s 45-yard field goal made it 20-0 before another American turnover proved costly. Quarterback Ryan Higgins (Louisiana Tech) was intercepted by Jamal Agnew (San Diego) to set up a 40-yard drive. Running back Taquan Mizzell (Virginia) scored from 6 yards out.

The Americans avoided a shutout with 3:06 to play when running back Teriyon Gipson (New Mexico) took a swing pass from Higgins and ran 13 yards up the sideline for the score.