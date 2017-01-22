COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Jan. 23

Literacy Project Tutor Training

CAVE CITY — The Ozark Foothills Literacy Project, which serves Sharp, Fulton, Independence and Izard counties, will hold a tutor-training workshop from 1-3 p.m. at First Community Bank in Cave City. The volunteer tutors work with adults to help them learn to read, write and speak English. The one-time workshop will prepare tutors to help students reach their goals. To register or for more information, call (870) 793-5912, email morgan@oflp.org or visit www.oflp.org.

Jacksonville Citizens Police Academy Alumni Meeting

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association will meet at 5:45 p.m. at the Jacksonville Police Department, 1400 Marshall Road. All graduates of the Citizens Police Academy are invited. For more information, contact Eleanor Loyd at (501) 412-4115 or mselliel@centurytel.net.

Cabot AARP Meeting

CABOT — The Cabot AARP chapter will meet at 6 p.m. for a potluck supper at the Cabot Senior Citizens Center, 600 N. Grant St. There will be a short business meeting, followed by Cabot Mayor Bill Cypert, guest speaker.

Jan. 24

Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer’s Program

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Library will present The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease at 2 p.m. The program is designed to help attendees understand the difference between normal age-related memory changes and more serious memory problems that need to be evaluated by a medical professional.

Jan. 25

Starting a Business in Arkansas

SEARCY — Main Street Searcy and the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center will present a free workshop, Starting a Business in Arkansas, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Third-Floor Conference Room at Regions Bank, 200 W. Race Ave. This basic seminar will discuss essential startup steps, legal business structures, regulations and licensing, key issues that affect business success, and common pitfalls entrepreneurs face. Lunch will be provided.

Jan. 26

Republican Committee Meeting

SEARCY — The White County Republican Committee will have its 2017-2018 reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. at the Wilbur D. Mills Court Building, 301 W. Arch St. All are welcome. For more information, contact Joel Pritchett at (501) 827-0777 or whitecogop@hotmail.com.

Jan. 28

The Pyramid Fights 1

SEARCY — The Pyramid Fights 1 will take place at the White County Fairgrounds, 802 Davis Drive. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and fights will begin at 7. The event will feature 32 fighters from around the state in 16 scheduled cage fights. Headlined by the professional main event, Joe Valadez (4-2) of Batesville will square off with Rudy McGlothlin of Searcy (2-1). General admission is $25, and reserved seats are $40. Tickets are available at both Centennial Bank locations in Searcy, at WRD Entertainment in Batesville and at www.cagetix.com/pyramid.

Associational Singing

CAVE CITY — A Spring River Associational Singing will begin at 6 p.m. at Rings Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 2925 Arkansas 58, near Cave City, weather permitting. The Heavenly Highway 2nd Edition will be the primary book used. Light refreshments will be served. Everyone is invited to attend, especially musicians and singers from the Spring River Association. For more information, call John R. Way, president, at (870) 283-3292.

ONGOING

Augusta Boxing Club Registration

AUGUSTA — The Augusta Boxing Club is accepting registrations for the 2017 boxing season. Boys ages 8 and older are welcome. Training sessions are conducted at 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Laura Conner Gym, 206 Sycamore. There is no charge for training; however, members are required to register with USA Boxing. For more information, call Bryon Hurford at (870) 919-1912.

Community Awards Nominations

BEEBE — The Beebe Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the following 2016-17 Community Awards: the Ruth L. Couch Lifetime Service Award, Citizen of the Year, Beebe Public Schools Educator of the Year, Arkansas State University-Beebe Educator of the Year, Business of the Year, New Business of the Year and Volunteer of the Year. The deadline to submit nominations is Feb. 10.

Bill of Rights Exhibit

CALICO ROCK — In honor of the Bill of Rights’ 225th anniversary, a Bill of Rights exhibit will be featured in the Murphy Gallery at the Calico Rock Museum and Visitor Center through Feb. 25. The pop-up exhibit was developed by the National Archives and is touring the nation. The exhibit shares some history of the Bill of Rights and challenges guests to appreciate the freedoms found in the document. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit www.calicorockmuseum.com or call (870) 297-6100.

Beginner’s Yoga Course

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Ozarka College in Mountain View will offer a six-week Continuing Education course, Beginner Hatha Yoga, from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning this week. The class will be taught by Nanette Frego. Each session will comprise a balanced blend of yoga postures, pranayama (a breathing technique) and/or a short period of relaxation or meditation. The cost is $125 or $120 for ages 60 and older. Preregistration is required. For more information or to register, contact Lindsay Wilson-Galloway, director of Ozarka College-Mountain View, at (870) 269-5600 or lhgalloway@ozarka.edu.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center of Beebe, 302 N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Year-Round Story Time

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 368 E. Main St., hosts the Children’s Story Time at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. The event includes stories, videos and a craft time. Coordinator Katie Treubig said the program is aimed at entertaining preschoolers but is also appropriate for home-schooled children. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814.

Republicans Meeting

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to attend the meetings.

Upcoming

Introduction to Art Course

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Ozarka College in Mountain View will offer a four-week Introduction to Art course through Continuing Education. The course, taught by Leah Balowski, will meet from noon to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, beginning Jan. 30. The class will present a hands-on approach to the fundamental media, techniques and concepts of making art. The tuition is $35 or $30 for ages 60 and older. Preregistration is required. To enroll, contact Lindsay Wilson-Galloway, director of Ozarka College in Mountain View, at (870) 269-5600 or lhgalloway@ozarka.edu.

Stone Soup

BATESVILLE – The Arkansas Arts Center Children’s Theatre on Tour will perform Stone Soup at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Admission is free. Children’s Theatre on Tour is part of the State Services program at the Arkansas Arts Center. Stone Soup is adapted from the traditional tale and directed by Keith Smith, with music by Lori Isner. Tickets are available at First Community Bank locations in Batesville, Southside and Cave City; at UACCB; and at the door. For more information about this event, call (870) 612-2040

End of Year Banquet

BALD KNOB — The Bald Knob Chamber of Commerce will present its End of Year Banquet on Feb. 2 at the Bald Knob School Cafeteria, 103 W. Park Ave. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., and the guest speaker will be Mitch Petrus, former football player for the Arkansas Razorbacks and the New York Giants. Tickets are $15 per person. For more information or tickets, call the chamber at (501) 724-3140, or call (501) 283-0287.

Main Street Batesville’s Winter Gala

BATESVILLE — The 2017 Winter Gala, a fundraiser for Main Street Batesville, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at The Loft on the top floor of the Barnett Building. The event will feature a 1970s theme, and people are encouraged to dress accordingly. Beverages and hors d’oeurves will be served, and there will be live and silent auctions, live entertainment, dancing and a DJ. Tickets, at $25 each or $45 per couple, can be purchased at Studio Salon, Merchants & Planters Bank, the Melba Theater, the Main Street Batesville office and at the door. For more information, call Main Street Batesville at (870) 698-1555 or visit www.mainstreetbatesville.org.

Super Bowl Chili Cook-off

WILBURN — The Wilburn Friends and Family Relay for Life team will have a Super Bowl Chili Cook-off Feb. 4 at Wilburn Baptist Church. Bring a crock pot of chili and compete, or bring an appetite and taste the entries. Eating will be from 5-7 p.m., followed by gospel music at 7. For more information, call Danita Hayes at (501) 206-2505.

A Taste of New Orleans Fundraiser

JACKSONVILLE — A Taste of New Orleans, a fundraiser for the Jacksonville Senior Wellness and Activity Center, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in the Jacksonville Community Center Banquet Hall, 5 Municipal Drive. The event will feature live jazz and a dinner of chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, red beans and rice with smoked sausage, jambalaya and king cake. Tickets are $20 each and are available at the Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 100 Victory Circle. For tickets or more information, call the center at (501) 982-7531.

Mary Ark of the Covenant Luncheon

CHEROKEE VILLAGE — All women are invited to a Mardi-Gras themed luncheon sponsored by the Mary Ark of the Covenant Arkansas Chapter of Magnificat, a ministry to Catholic women. The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 25, with registration at 11, in St. Michael’s Catholic Church Parish Hall. Tickets are $12 and include a catered Cajun lunch, a time of worship and the featured speaker, Cindy Harris, coordinator of the chapter. Mail requests for tickets, postmarked by Feb. 6, to Sharon Vander Zyl, 107 Cherokee Road, Cherokee Village, AR 72529. Include a self-addressed, stamped envelope. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Culinary Arts Students Showcase Dinner

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College’s Culinary Arts students will host a student showcase dinner March 10 in the Student Services Center at Ozarka College. Dinner seating will take place from 6-7 p.m. Tickets are $15 each, and the menu will feature a three-course meal, including a beverage, and will allow guests to select from a limited menu. When making reservations, guests are asked to specify any dietary needs or allergies. Reservations are required by March 6 by contacting chef Alden Griffus at (870) 368-2073 or alden.griffus@ozarka.edu.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, Three Rivers Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR, 72203; send faxes to (501) 378-3500; or email trnews@arkansasonline.com. Deadlines for calendar-item submissions are noon Friday for Thursday editions and noon Tuesday for Sunday editions.