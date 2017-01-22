COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Jan. 23 and 24

After-School Adventures

BRYANT — Children of all ages are invited to join a story-telling, role-playing, dice-rolling program from 3:45-5 p.m. both days at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Seating is limited, and advanced registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Jan. 24

Maker Mania!

BRYANT — Crafters of all skill levels are invited to make crafts from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Table-Top Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to play a variety of table-top games at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Chronicles of Yarnia Craft Club

BRYANT — Crafters of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join the Chronicles of Yarnia Craft Club at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Jan. 25

Teen Writing Club

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to a creative-writing class from 3:30-5:15 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees will learn and/or practice writing poetry, prose and character development. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Story Time

BENTON — First- and second-graders are invited to a story time at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature stories, snacks and crafts. Advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Jan. 26

STEAM Club

BENTON — Home-schooled children ages 7 to 12 are invited to join the STEAM Club to explore science, technology, engineering, arts and math from

2-3 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

STEM Story Time

BENTON — Children ages 4 to 7 are invited to a STEM story time to reinforce concepts for science, technology, engineering and mathematics from 2-3 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Children younger than 4 will not be admitted. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Drama Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to join a Books in 10 acting club at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees will film a short retelling of books chosen in advance. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Laugh Out Loud Book Club

BENTON — Third- through fifth-graders are invited to create comics at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call

(501) 778-4766.

Yoga at the Library

BENTON — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call

(501) 778-4766.

Bryant Chamber Winter Banquet

BRYANT — The 44th annual Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce Winter Banquet will take place at 6 p.m. at the Center at Bishop Park, 6401 Boone Road. Registration is $45 for current chamber members, $55 for future members and $325 for a table of eight. To register, visit the bryantchamber.com or call (501) 847-4702. Community Commitment Awards will be presented, and there will be a drawing for donated items valued at $500 or greater. Tickets can be purchased for $5 each or five for $20.

Jan. 27

One-Day Closing

BENTON/BRYANT — The Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton and the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant will be closed all day for upgrades.

Jan. 28

Freezin’ for a Reason

BENTON — The 2017 Freezin’ for a Reason Saline County Polar Plunge activities will begin at 9 a.m. at Hurricane Lake. Proceeds will benefit Special Olympics of Arkansas. For more information, visit firstgiving.com.

Red Cross Blood Drive

BENTON — The American Red Cross will have a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. A donor card or photo ID will be required to donate blood. Refreshments will be provided. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org.

Family Story Time

BENTON — All ages are invited to the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library at 10:30 a.m. for songs, stories and crafts. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Build-A-Bookmark

BRYANT — Children of all ages are invited to design, craft and color a bookmark at 1 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Ongoing

Art Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — The Arkadelphia Arts Center will present The Art of Sammy Landers in honor of Black History Month from Tuesday through Feb. 17 at 615 Main St. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. A reception, hosted by Group Living Inc., will take place at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at the same location. For more information, call (870) 403-8216.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group Meetings

HOT SPRINGS — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets at 2:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at The Atrium at Serenity Pointe, 2803 Albert Pike Road. For more information, call (501) 844-5161.

Legislative Breakfasts

BENTON — The Benton, Bryant and Hot Springs Village chambers of commerce will sponsor legislative breakfasts in Saline County through March. The first breakfast will be Friday at the Benton Event Center. A free breakfast, sponsored by the Hot Springs Village Property Owners Association, will be served at 6:30 a.m., and the program will begin at 7. Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be the guest speaker. Other legislators will attend and answer questions about what is happening in the current legislative session. Additional dates for the breakfasts are Feb. 10 and 24, and March 10 and 24 at the Saline Memorial Conference Center. For more information, call the Benton Area Chamber of Commerce at (501) 860-7002 or visit www.bentonchamber.com.

Wind Ensemble CD

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Wind Ensemble recently released a CD titled Simple Gifts that features the 2012 and 2016 wind ensembles. The CDs, at $15 each, are available through the office of Craig Hamilton, director of bands. Contact Hamilton at hamiltonc@obu.edu or (870) 245-5137, or mail an order to 410 Ouachita St., OBU Box 3649, Arkadelphia, AR 71998. Make checks payable to OBU Band. All proceeds will benefit the Wind Ensemble Recording Project.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave OBrien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class, taught by a local fitness instructor, is geared for seniors ages 60 and older. The center also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Merry Mixers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in the Coronado Community Center. A dance lesson will be given at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

Upcoming

Art Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — The Clark County Historical Museum will have an open house, featuring a new exhibit titled An Afternoon in Hollywood, from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 29 at 750 S. Fifth St. For more information, call (870) 230-1360.

Faculty Cabaret

ARKADELPHIA — A faculty cabaret titled Everything Changes will begin at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in Ouachita Baptist University’s Mabee Fine Arts Center’s McBeth Recital Hall. The performance is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5208.

Genealogical Society Meeting

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Genealogical Society will meet at 2 p.m. Feb. 2 in Room 6 of the Coronado Community Center. The presentation will be a video on the history of French Acadians titled Against the Tides. For more information, call (501) 915-8446.

Red Cross Blood Drive

ARKADELPHIA — The American Red Cross will have a blood drive from 1-5:30 p.m. Feb. 2 in the First United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall. A donor card or photo ID will be required to donate blood. Refreshments will be provided. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org.

Malvern/Hot Spring County Workforce Summit

MALVERN — The first Malvern/Hot Spring County Workforce Summit will take place from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 3 in the Great Room on the College of the Ouachitas main campus. The event will provide local businesses an opportunity to give feedback that the college, the Malvern/Hot Spring County Chamber of Commerce and other groups can use to better respond to businesses’ needs. To register for the event, contact Laurie Hawthorne at COTO at (501) 332-0236 or lhawthorne@coto.edu; or Jennifer Eubanks at the chamber at (501) 332-2721 or frontdesk@malvernchamber.com.

President’s Concert

ARKADELPHIA — The Henderson State University Department of Music will present its annual President’s Concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 in the Russell Fine Arts Harwood Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 230-5412.

4-H Breakfast

MALVERN — Hot Spring County 4-H members will present a breakfast fundraiser from 6:30-10 a.m. Feb. 4 at the First Baptist Family Life Center, 611 S. Main St. Tickets are $10 per person. The menu will include all-you-can eat pancakes, bacon, eggs, sausage, ham, biscuits and gravy. For more information, call (501) 332-5267.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday each week.