Final Donaghey Hall tenant set to open March 12

The final tenant to fill the commercial space in the University of Central Arkansas’ Donaghey Hall is scheduled to open March 12, said T.J. Johnston, director of special university projects and community affairs.

Chainwheel, a bicycle shop, will have 2,000 square feet on the Bruce Street side of the building. The business also has a location in Little Rock and has been in business 45 years, Johnston said.

The four-story, 67,5000-square-foot building at Donaghey Avenue and Bruce Street has 15,000 square feet of commercial space on the bottom floor for restaurant, retail and office space. Students live on the upper three floors.

Mosaique Bistro and Grill, the only restaurant in the $16.7 million building, is scheduled to open in “late January or early February,” Johnston said. The restaurant, which was granted a liquor license, will occupy 3,500 square feet.

Johnny Ho co-owns the restaurant with Dr. Alex Tyler of Conway. Ho also owns Umami Lounge & Grill Fusion in Conway and Russellville, He said construction is still underway inside

Mosaique Bistro and Grill. He had said in October that a “soft opening” would be held before UCA was out for the Christmas holidays. Although the opening has been delayed, the restaurant definitely will open, Ho said.

“Money’s already in it; there’s no turning back,” he said.

Uncle T’s Food Mart, which takes the biggest part of the bottom floor — 3,700 square feet — is scheduled to open in “early February,” co-owner Ron Woods said.

“We are trying to get our certificate of occupancy this week so we can start moving in,” Woods said. “As far as the space is concerned, it’s looking good. We’re just lacking a couple of electrical items; everything else has passed.”

He also owns Uncle T’s Food Mart in Little Rock.

Makerspace, which is not open, will occupy a 1,100-square-foot space on the Donaghey Avenue side of the building. It is a physical space dedicated to making things, whether it’s woodworking or 3-D printing applications.

The two other tenants, Blue Sail Coffee and Marble Slab Creamery, are open. Both have other locations in Conway.

Claire Schultz of Conway, a barista at Blue Sail Coffee, said business is booming in Donaghey Hall.

“It’s a fantastic location,” she said. “We have a lot of traffic coming from both sides [of Donaghey Avenue].” She said UCA faculty and students frequent the coffee shop, too.

Johnston said he’s pleased with the progress on Donaghey Hall.

“I’m happy with where we’re at right now,” he said. “I think what is most important at this stage is the community indicated it wanted to see this happen, so now it’s up to all of us in Conway, and really the surrounding area, to support these businesses.

“It’s about these businesses and these individuals who have invested their time and hearts and lives into what they have, and we have to support that,” Johnston said. “It’s a lot like downtown Conway, if you will. You want to support your locally owned businesses the best you can.

“I’m excited to see what’s going to happen over the next year. I’m confident it’s going to be good. We in Conway owe it to these businesses … to support them.”

Donaghey Hall is the cornerstone of the Donaghey Corridor Project, which includes sorority houses that opened in August. The corridor primarily includes Donaghey Avenue and stops at about Robins Street, Johnston said.

The development has been compared with The Village at Hendrix, and Johnston said they are “similar.”

He said the UCA Board of Trustees has decided to wait for new UCA President Houston

Davis — who officially starts Monday — to participate in the planning of the corridor project before going forward with any other projects.

“We’re excited to have him join UCA, but I think, naturally, it’s only fair … for us to press pause with moving forward with any kind of real estate development on Donaghey … so he can be part of the master planning,” Johnston said.

