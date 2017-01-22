N0. 5 'Cats take victory, lose Fox

No. 5 Kentucky 85, No. 24 South Carolina 69

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Malik Monk scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo added 18 and No. 5 Kentucky overcame an ankle injury to starting guard De'Aaron Fox to beat No. 24 South Carolina 85-69 on Saturday and take over sole possession of first place in the SEC standings.

The showdown of the SEC's lone unbeaten teams in league play featured a subplot of injuries to key players on both squads. Fox, Kentucky's No. 2 scorer, turned his right ankle midway through the first half; he returned early in the second on crutches with his foot in a protective boot. His injury followed the pregame scratch of Gamecocks guard and No. 2 scorer P.J. Dozier with back spasms.

The Wildcats (17-2, 7-0 SEC) regrouped without Fox and earned the hard-fought victory thanks to Monk (Lepanto, Bentonville), who made 9 of 14 from the field and 5 of 6 free throws after struggling against Mississippi State. Adebayo added a series of dunks and Derek Willis added 12 points and 7 rebounds as Kentucky won its seventh in a row.

Sindarius Thornwell scored a career-high 34 points and Temarcus Blanton 12 for South Carolina (15-4, 5-1 SEC), which had won five consecutive.

Losing Dozier beforehand left the Gamecocks scrambling to replace nearly 15 points per game. After initially struggling they recovered to keep it close behind Thornwell, who shot 9 of 23 but hit 14 of 15 free throws.

For Kentucky, Mychal Mulder's absence because of sickness didn't seem like a big concern until Fox got hurt, initially leaving Wildcats looking out of sorts and resulting in sloppy play. They still looked ragged at times but got welcome contributions from Willis, Wenyen Gabriel (11 points) and others. Kentucky shot 58.3 percent (28 of 48) from the field and outrebounded the Gamecocks 32-27.

