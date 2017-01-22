AT THE POST

DAY 7 of 57

ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 10,000

ON-TRACK HANDLE $794,386

OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,372,131

TOTAL WAGERING $3,166,517

PICK-5 PAYOFF $4,823.65

SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Aqueduct, 11:20 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:25 a.m.; Laurel Park, 11:30 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Fair Grounds, 1:25 p.m.; Santa Anita, 2:30 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.

SATURDAY’S STARS

Alex Birzer won career race No. 2,988 when he guided Chanel’s Legacy ($13.40) to victory in Saturday’s feature race, the $125,000 Dixie Belle Stakes. … Jockey Chris Landeros won two races, riding A Terrific Shot ($6.20) to victory in the fourth for trainer John Ortiz and even-money favorite Leofric ($3.80) in the sixth for trainer Brad Cox. … Ted’s Folly, an 8-year-old gelding, increased his career earnings to $519,560 with a neck victory in the second race, a $5,000 claimer at 1 1/16th miles. Ted’s Folly, trained by J.R. Caldwell, has won 11 of 53 career starts.

FINAL FURLONG

The track had its first disqualification of the meet in Saturday’s opener when After Hours and jockey Ramon Vazquez were demoted to second despite finishing a head in front of Set the Trappe in the 6-furlong race for $12,500 claimers. … The track was rated fast for workouts Saturday morning. … Suddenbreakingnews went a half-mile in :49 Saturday morning for trainer Donnie K. Von Hemel in preparation for his 4-year-old debut. Suddenbreakingnews won Oaklawn’s Grade III $500,000 Southwest Stakes in February. Suddenbreakingnews is entered in a conditioned allowance Friday. … Millionaire Alsvid, scheduled to make his 2017 debut in an allowance/optional claimer Thursday, went 5 furlongs in 1:02 before the renovation break Saturday morning for trainer Chris Hartman. … Multiple stakes winner Super Saks went 5 furlongs in 1:01 just after the track opened Saturday morning for Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas. Super Saks is scheduled to make her 2017 debut in Saturday’s $125,000 American Beauty Stakes for older female sprinters, Lukas said.

ROAD TO THE DERBY

LECOMPTE STAKES

Guest Suite, ridden by jockey Robby Albarado, closed from sixth to win the Grade III $200,000 Lecompte Stakes in New Orleans over Untrapped by 1¼ lengths. The 1 1/16th-mile race kicked off Fair Grounds’ Road to the Kentucky Derby. Guest Suite, who gave Albarado career victory 4,999, earned 10 points to move into 11th on the current Road to the Kentucky Derby leaderboard. Trainer Neil Howard said plans are for Guest Suite to continue toward Fair Grounds’ next 3-year-old stakes, the Feb. 25 Grade II Risen Star Stakes. Guest Suite tracked the early leaders for 6 furlongs before making his move after Takeoff went to the lead. Guest Suite ran down that rival through a 1:38.84 mile, and kicked clear to finish in 1:43.20. Untrapped, trained by Steve Asmussen, closed from fifth to earn the place by half a length under jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. Guest Suite returned $7.60, $5 and $3.60, while Untrapped paid $6.40 and $4.80. Completing the order of finish were Takeoff, Arklow, Shareholder Value, Phat Man, Tip Tap Tapizar, Marco Mischief, Running Mate, Totality and Pat On the Back.