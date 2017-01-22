Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

FIRST POST — 1:30 P.M.

LEE’S LOCK Weast Hill in the eighth

BEST BET King’s Reckoning in the first LONG SHOT Union Label in the fifth

SATURDAY’S RESULTS 5-9 (55.5 percent) MEET 23-63 (36.5 percent)

LEVELS OF CONFIDENCE

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $26,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $25,000

KING’S RECKONING*** was forwardly placed when fourth in an extended sprint at Churchill, and the improving and lightly raced colt drops in price. He is strictly the one to catch. CROWN MOMENT rallied belatedly in his first route at Churchill, and he is taking a slight drop for new trainer Donnie Von Hemel. DOUBLE A finished fourth best of 10 in two recent starts in Kentucky, and he has enough speed to be perfectly placed for the stretch run.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 King’s Reckoning Santana Asmussen 9-5 5 Crown Moment Roman Williamson 4-1 4 Double A Rocco Lukas 3-1 7 Rocky Tough Court Hiles 5-1 2 Dancing Cat Trick Corbett Durham 10-1 6 Top Council LQuinonez Von Hemel 6-1 3 Vindicated Honor Canchari Cox 15-1

2 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, 3-yearolds and up who have never won two races, claiming $7,500

FIRST SPLASH*** was beaten a neck at this classification as an odds-on favorite at Churchill, and he won a fast maiden race last season at Oaklawn. He represents a high percentage stable. KEENE SENSE contested the pace in a useful fourth-place route finish, and he is dropping to the lowest price of his career. He is turning back for red-hot connections. TEE TEE made every pole a winning one in a clear maiden victory at Remington, and he switches to local riding champion Ricardo Santana.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 First Splash Cannon Hartman 7-2 8 Keene Sense Vazquez Villafranco 9-2 3 Tee Tee Santana Asmussen 5-2 6 Asleepinchurch Birzer Van Berg 20-1 5 La Prado Emigh Swearingen 20-1 4 My Expectations St Julien Caldwell 3-1 10 Wildcard BQuinonez Riecken 20-1 1 Smart Question Pompell Klopp 20-1 2 Brother Love Chavez Whited 15-1 9 Light Bound Bid Osorio Loy 15-1

3 Purse $26,500, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $25,000

FACETS OF ICE** has not raced since February but was sharp in a career debut victory. She is dropping into a claiming race for the first time and shows encouraging works. OL SANISH finished with energy in a useful third-place sprint tune-up, and she is dropping in class and drew a favorable inside post. FREEDOM MARCH broke her maiden in a 7-furlong sprint at Gulfstream, and she has competitive Beyer figures and picks up a top rider.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Facets of Ice LQuinonez Von Hemel 3-1 1 Ol Sanish Vazquez Villafranco 2-1 4 Freedom March Santana Gorder 3-1 7 Por Favor Perez Puhl 6-1 5 Cleverness Birzer Chleborad 12-1 2 Tiz a Lady Now Roman Chleborad 12-1 8 Tickled by Elmo St Julien Caldwell 15-1 6 Mocha Chip De La Cruz Van Meter 15-1

4 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, 3-yearolds and up who have never won two races, claiming $7,500

SHIP DISTURBER** raced close to a fast pace while caught five-wide in a fifthplace finish at Churchill. He is dropping in price and recorded a bullet work Jan. 12 at Oaklawn. SHUPANGA finished 1 length behind the top selection at Churchill, but he did contest the pace and has every chance to improve under a kinder pace scenario. SINCE FOREVER was a clear maiden winner just two races back at Remington, and he receives a break in the weights with a 7-pound apprentice in the irons.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Ship Disturber Perez Hartman 7-2 1 Shupanga Roman Garcia 6-1 6 Since Forever Clawson Morse 7-2 9 Scattered Cash Santana Asmussen 5-2 8 Tanq On the Rocks Birzer Creighton 15-1 10 Rippin Ranger Canchari Martin 20-1 3 Battle Admiral Rodriguez Loetscher 8-1 7 Popcorn Ulloa Whited 20-1 2 Outrun the Posse Loveberry Milligan 15-1 5 Mz Attica Mannrique Oliver 15-1

5 Purse $23,000, 5½ furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $5,000

UNION LABEL* tired after contesting the pace in a 7-furlong sprint at Churchill, and he was claimed by a top claiming trainer in Karl Broberg. He returned to the form he once showed. He won four races last season and has a solid chance to upset. NIGHT PATROL won four of nine races in 2016 and closed his campaign in good form at the fall meeting at Churchill. SMARTIFIED was a 4-length winner at this $5,000 claiming price at Zia Park, and a contested pace will flatter his consistent late run.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Union Label Canchari Broberg 15-1 1 Night Patrol Kennedy Compton 10-1 7 Smartified Vazquez Arnett 12-1 8 Renn Lake Birzer Richard 3-1 10 Jump and Go LQuinonez Caster 8-1 1a Jifquick Franco Compton 10-1 2 Shore to Shore St Julien Caldwell 12-1 6 E.M. Maximus Felix Moquett 8-1 9 Mysterious Promise Santana Hartman 10-1 11 Jackieboy Osorio Mason 9-2 12 Painted Valley Pompell Holthus 6-1 5 Chocolate Wildcat Perez Puhl 12-1 4 Trident Hero Loveberry Litfin 20-1

6 Purse $23,500, 6 furlongs, 4-yearolds and up, claiming $7,500

FOUR LEFT FEET** finished a close fourth in a stronger field of $12,500 rivals at Hawthorne. He has moved into the redhot barn of Robertino Diodoro and picks up a top rider. SIDEARM is dropping to the lowest level of his career for winning connections, and he benefits from recent racing and strong Beyer figures for the classification. SON OF PEARL raced competitively in the fall in $16,000 claiming races in Kentucky. He returns to dirt after a dull performance at Turfway Park.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Four Left Feet Santana Diodoro 7-2 4 Sidearm St Julien Caldwell 5-2 10 Son of Pearl Marquez Kordenbrock 9-2 3 Unbridled Venture LQuinonez Arnett 6-1 6 Cherokee Band Roman Garcia 8-1 8 Dramatic Brassy Sanjur Roberts 8-1 7 Shemp Perez Puhl 12-1 1 Dubai Kowboy Canchari Martin 15-1 2 Dowlingfourtyeight Corbett Shorter 15-1 9 Admiral Sean Ulloa Haran 20-1

7 Purse $75,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

TIGER MOTH** finished sixth in a mildly disappointing return from a layoff at Churchill, but he is clearly the best in the field if able to recapture his best form of 2016. MIMI’S MONEY rallied to fourth in a restricted stake at Remington, and was provided a confidence boost when the winner shipped to Oaklawn and defeated quality opposition earlier this week. FOR ALL THE GRANDS was stakes-placed at two turns last summer at Prairie Meadows, and she showed a fondness for this track last spring.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Tiger Moth Rocco Cox 2-1 5 Mimi’s Money Franco Stuart 5-1 6 For All the Grands BQuinonez Young 12-1 3 Baetykaty Landeros Vance 5-1 7 Merilore St Julien Caldwell 9-2 4 Majestic Megan Sanjur Contreras 10-1 1 Titanium Santana Moquett 8-1 8 Hannahanna Loveberry Milligan 10-1 2 Katrina Nicole Birzer Chleborad 15-1

8 Purse $75,000, 6 furlongs, 4-yearolds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance

WEAST HILL**** is unbeaten in five career races at Oaklawn, including three stakes victories. He appears to be training smartly for his return. MALLARD’S BRO finished second behind the top selection in the Nodouble Breeders’ in April at Oaklawn, and the veteran loves to finish second. WE BE STORMIN has a consistently competitive record at Oaklawn, and he finished his 2016 season with an allowance victory at Louisiana Downs.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Weast Hill Rocco Cox 1-1 2 Mallard’s Bro Vazquez Cates 10-1 3 We Be Stormin De La Cruz Nelson 6-1 11 Racer Court Martin 15-1 4 Rock City Roadhog Birzer Arnett 6-1 5 Maize Road Borel Morse 8-1 6 Meanbone Santana Moquett 10-1 10 Goods Gone West Pompell Smith 20-1 14 Suspect a Storm BQuinonez Martin 20-1 13 Detroit Cowboy Kennedy Puckett 20-1 12 Dontsaymyname Osorio Ives 30-1 7 Devilishly Clever Sanjur Roberts 30-1 1 Oliver’s Bull BQuinonez Ashauer 30-1 9 Dothebestyoucan Rodriguez Rowland 30-1

9 Purse $23,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500 ZIMMERMAN** is taking a significant drop in price on the heels of a third-place finish at Turfway, and he appears to hold a clear talent edge is also a 16-race maiden. MAJESTIC RIDE has not raced in 10 months, but he raced competitively at a higher class level last season at Oaklawn. His recent works are encouraging. CITY ALL STAR is an experienced two-turn runner who finished second in his most recent race at Remington. He figures as a late threat under an apprentice rider.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Zimmerman Sanjur Garcia 2-1 2 Majestic Ride St Julien Carranza 3-1 8 City All Star McNeil Caster 8-1 10 Invictor Ulloa Divito 4-1 6 Hotterthanapistol Perez McNair 20-1 1a Remember the Irish Osorio Shorter 15-1 5 Big Al Road Cannon Hartman 10-1 1 Lanoiton Osorio Shorter 15-1 9 Iftheyonlyknew Vazquez Villafranco 10-1 3 Beecher’s Brook Canchari Haran 10-1 7 I Needtogo Roman Duncan 30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

I’ll only recommend the 50-cent late Pick-5, which begins in the fifth. The fifth is a wide open race and should start the wager with a big number. The sixth race can be narrowed down to three horses, and three or four should get the seventh race covered. Weast Hill appears a “single” in the eighth race, and the ninth looks like a two-horse race.