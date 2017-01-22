Schools propose supernovae study

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The University of Alabama in Huntsville is aiming for the moon with a $237 million proposal to NASA.

The university hopes to lead a satellite mission to the moon to study supernovae, Al.com reported.

Astrophysicist Richard Miller is the lead author of the proposal that involves UAH and nine other institutions.

If the mission is funded, the science operations center would be at Alabama-Huntsville for the mission’s threeyear life, Al.com reported.

The mission is called the Lunar Occultation Explorer astrophysics mission. It would put a satellite with gamma-ray sensors in orbit around the moon to study supernovae.

Scientific probes to the moon typically study the moon. This would be a new initiative using the moon’s lack of atmosphere, lack of magnetic field and actual physical presence to study the cosmos, Al.com reported.

The type of radiation the mission seeks to study comes from binary star systems where one star is “like the dead embers of the leftovers of a star,” Miller said. These are called white dwarf stars.

The 10-university team includes astrophysicists, supernovae experts, simulation and modeling experts, planetary scientists and mission operations experts.

UAH’s primary partner is Johns Hopkins University. Also involved are the University of Arizona, Clemson University, Florida State University and Los Alamos National Laboratory.