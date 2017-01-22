Spurs win nail-biter over Cavs

CLEVELAND -- Kawhi Leonard capped his career-high, 41-point night with a dunk in the final seconds and the San Antonio Spurs held on for a 118-115 overtime victory Saturday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron James tied up Leonard for a jump ball with 13 seconds left and the Cavs down 3. James won the tip, but the ball was headed out of bounds when Kevin Love saved it and fired it behind his back inbounds. Leonard caught the pass and sprinted to the other end for the dunk and the clincher with four seconds left.

After LaMarcus Aldridge missed a pair of free throws in the final second of overtime and the Cavs called timeout, Love missed a corner three-pointer at the buzzer that would've forced double overtime. Love shot just 3-of-11 from the three-point line.

The Cavs had plenty of chances late, but went scoreless for about two minutes late in overtime. James received an inbounds pass with 24 seconds left and a chance to tie with a three-pointer. He fired a bounce pass to the corner, but no one was standing there on the busted play.

Leonard surpassed 30 points for the sixth consecutive game, while Aldridge scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Spurs. David Lee scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds starting in place of Pau Gasol, who is out with a fractured left ring finger. He has undergone surgery to repair the fracture. Tony Parker also missed the game with an ankle injury.

James and Irving each scored 29 points and Love had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavs. Tristan Thompson had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

