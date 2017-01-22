STATE COLLEGE ROUNDUPS

GAC MEN

ARKANSAS TECH 91, ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 90

Five Arkansas Tech (11-4, 7-4 Great American Conference) players scored 10 points or more as the Wonder Boys rallied from a 23-point second-half deficit to hand Arkansas-Monticello its first conference loss at Steelman Field House in Monticello.

The Boll Weevils (14-1, 10-1 GAC) opened the game on a 7-0 run and led 18-6 with 15:25 left in the first half. The Wonder Boys cut the lead to 23-17 with 12:15 left in the half, but the Weevils extended their lead to 55-39 at the half.

UAM ran its lead to 64-41 with 16:09 left in the game and led 69-49 with 13:22 remaining, but Arkansas Tech went on a 10-0 run to cut the lead to 10 points with 10 minutes to go. The Wonder Boys took their first lead on a Justin Graham layup with 4:01 left to lead 80-79.

The teams traded three-pointers late to tie the game at 89-89. Bennie Lufile hit 2 of 4 free throws to give Arkansas Tech a 91-89 lead, but a loose ball foul on Tech's Freddy Lee with 0.7 seconds remaining gave Arkansas-Monticello a chance to tie the game. Tyrin Jones hit his first free throw but missed the second, and the Wonder Boys got the rebound to win the game.

Graham, Lee and Alex Brown scored 19 points each to lead the Wonder Boys, while Lufile and Trevin Woods added 10 each. Derylton Hill scored a game-high 24 points in the loss for the Boll Weevils. Cobe Goosby scored 20 points, Vicktor Arnick had 16, Jones finished with 14 and Karim Mawuenyega had 13.

HARDING 69,

HENDERSON STATE 55

Tim Wagner scored 31 points and Harding's defense limited Henderson State to 33 percent shooting from the floor at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

Harding (10-5, 7-4 GAC) overcame a season-high 24 turnovers by shooting 48 percent from the floor and holding Henderson State (11-6, 6-5 GAC) to two three-pointers.

After 16 lead changes, Adam Horn hit a shot in the lane early in the fourth quarter to give the Bisons a 43-42 lead, which started a 10-2 run over the next six minutes. The run ended with a Wagner three-pointer that put Harding ahead 53-44 with 3:41 left. The Bisons hit all 15 of their free throws in the second half to maintain the lead.

Will Francis added 11 points for the Bisons. The Reddies, who lost their fourth consecutive game after a six-game winning streak, got 15 points from Ben Marello and 12 from Chris Hawkins.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 69, OUACHITA BAPTIST 67

Snyder Cenecharles scored 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the floor to lead Southern Arkansas (7-10, 5-6 GAC) over Ouachita Baptist (8-7, 6-7 GAC) at the W.T. Watson Center in Magnolia.

Southern Arkansas shot 48.3 percent from the floor in the first half, while holding Ouachita Baptist to 35.5 percent. Both teams went an identical 13 of 27 (48.2 percent) from the floor in the second half. The Muleriders outscored the Tigers 36-18 in the lane, but the Tigers had more points off turnovers (22-11).

CJ Elkins and Tony Aska scored 15 points each for Southern Arkansas. Lakee Westbrook led Ouachita Baptist with 18 points, Carven Holcolmbe scored all 16 of his points in the second half, and Justin McCleary added 12.

HEARTLAND MEN

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH 49, ROGERS STATE 46

Arkansas-Fort Smith used an 11-0 run early in the second half, then withstood a late Rogers State rally at the Claremore (Okla.) Expo Center.

UAFS (12-9, 5-4 Heartland Conference) trailed 24-21 at halftime and fell behind 29-23 with 16:40 left after Baron Smith hit a three-pointer. The Lions went on their 11-0 run after that, taking a 36-31 lead on a three-pointer by DeVaunta Thomas with 11:15 left. They extended the lead to six points on a three-point play by Kyree Elder with 4:14 remaining. Rogers State trimmed the lead to 49-46 with 1:34 left on two free throws by Jeylyn Sharpe but couldn't get any closer.

Ladarius Coleman had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead Arkansas-Fort Smith, while Elder finished with 12. Sharpe finished with a game-high 21 points in the loss for Rogers State (12-7, 5-4), while Smith Jr. added 15.

ASC MEN

EAST TEXAS BAPTIST 92, UNIV. OF THE OZARKS 77

East Texas Baptist (12-5, 4-5 American Southwest Conference) had four players score 10 or more points in a victory over the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville.

Dylan Augustine scored a game-high 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the floor, including 6-of-9 shooting from the three-point line. Jordan Gray scored 14 points off the bench, Jordan Quillan had 13, and Clayton Stanley added 10.

Dylan Gray led Ozarks (6-11, 1-10 ASC) with 23 points and Jace Richardson finished with 18.

GAC WOMEN

HARDING 76,

HENDERSON STATE 64

Harding (14-2, 11-0 Great American Conference) used its size advantage inside and hot shooting from the three-point line in the fourth quarter to remain undefeated in conference play with a victory over Henderson State (7-10, 7-4 GAC) at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

Trailing 49-48 heading into the fourth quarter, two three-pointers from Falan Miller and a third from A'ndi Haney sparked a fourth-quarter run for the Lady Bisons, who outscored the Lady Reddies 28-15 in the quarter to earn the victory. Harding also outscored Henderson State 36-24 in the lane and held the Lady Reddies to 33 percent shooting from the floor.

Sydney Layrock scored 14 of her game-high 22 points in the first half and added 10 rebounds to lead Harding, which also got 16 points from Caroline Hogue and 14 points from Sydnie Jones. Miller finished with eight points. Pink Jones led Henderson State with 16 points, while Brittany Branum and Blu Jones added 10 each.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 62, OUACHITA BAPTIST 55

Trailing 35-31 at halftime, Southern Arkansas (5-10, 3-8 GAC) took advantage of seven Ouachita Baptist (7-10, 4-7 GAC) turnovers in the third quarter and outscored the Lady Tigers 31-20 in the second half to earn a victory at the W.T. Watson Center in Magnolia.

SAU outscored OBU 24-15 in the third quarter and had a 16-point lead going into the fourth quarter after consecutive three-pointers. The Lady Tigers used a 10-1 run in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to seven with 3:43 left but could get no closer. Southern Arkansas outscored Ouachita Baptist 28-20 in the lane and got 20 points off the bench. OBU turned 17 SAU turnovers into 18 points.

Kimberly Crown led the Lady Muleriders with 16 points and Anna Djedjemel added 12. Jaida Harden chipped in with 10. Madison Brittain and Chasidee Owens scored 12 points each to lead the Lady Tigers. Kori Bullard scored 10.

ARKANSAS TECH 82, ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 57

Five Arkansas Tech (13-2, 9-2 GAC) players scored 10 or more points as the Golden Suns rolled to a victory over Arkansas-Monticello (7-8, 4-7 GAC) at Steelman Fieldhouse in Monticello.

The Golden Suns took a 14-5 lead over the game's first five minutes and led throughout, holding a 45-21 halftime lead and a 67-33 lead at the end of the third quarter. The Cotton Blossoms were held scoreless for 5:38 of the third quarter, were outrebounded 42-17 and were outshot 55.9 percent to 36.7 percent from the floor.

Danielle Frachiseur scored a team-high 14 points for Arkansas Tech, while Kelsey McClure and Brianna Williams added 13 each, Cheyenne North scored 12 and Calli White chipped in with 10. Ayesha Wahid and Taylor Collins scored 16 points each to pace UAM.

HEARTLAND WOMEN

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH 71, ROGERS STATE 46

Five players scored 10 ore more points for Arkansas-Fort Smith (11-8, 6-2 Heartland Conference), which stayed within one game of conference leaders St. Mary's and St. Edward's with a victory at the Claremore (Okla.) Expo Center.

UAFS shot 44 percent from the floor and held Rogers State to 12 first-half points in building a 44-12 halftime lead. The Lady Lions forced 24 Hillcats turnovers and converted them into 25 points. Rogers State shot 29 percent from the floor and 43 percent from the free-throw line.

Maya Perry led the Lady Lions with 17 points, Zhanesha Dickerson had 14, Tamera Gulley finished with 12, and Olivia Hanson and Tayla Taylor added 11 each. Rachel Block and Darian Jackson led the Hillcats with seven points each.

ASC WOMEN

EAST TEXAS BAPTIST 66, UNIV. OF THE OZARKS 64

Jade Jeffries hit a three-pointer with 10.5 seconds left to give East Texas Baptist its first conference victory of the season over the University of the Ozarks (8-10, 4-7 American Southwest Conference) in Clarksville.

Bryanna Moltz led Ozarks with 28 points and Diamond Goodwyn added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Kaitlyn Packett scored 12 points off the bench to lead East Texas Baptist (3-14, 1-8 ASC), while Brittney Jones added 11.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Sports on 01/22/2017