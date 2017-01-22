Suspect, 33, jailed in NLR's first 2 homicides of new year

A North Little Rock man has been arrested in the fatal shootings of two men Friday night, authorities said.

Emanuel Darrell Traylor, 33, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Monte Gilbert and Glenn Jennings. He remained in the Pulaski County jail late Saturday with no bail set.

Police said they arrived shortly before 9 p.m. Friday at 1405 Division St. in North Little Rock to investigate a report of a shooting. Officers found Gilbert and Jennings inside the residence bleeding from apparent gunshot wounds.

Gilbert died at the scene, reports said. Jennings was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, where he died a short time later.

Traylor was identified as a suspect in the shootings after he and two others reported that their vehicle had been stolen. Officers found the vehicle unlocked with the keys in the ignition near the crime scene, according to an arrest report.

Later, a witness told detectives that he had ridden with Traylor to the home so Traylor could buy some marijuana, and that the story about the vehicle being stolen was "made up," according to the report.

"Once at the residence, Traylor exited the vehicle and entered the house," police wrote in the report, describing the witness's account of what happened. "A short time later, Traylor is seen exiting the house and shooting a firearm in the direction of two black males."

The witness said he and Traylor ran from the scene, according to the report. Traylor was arrested shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday at 615 W. 29th St. in North Little Rock.

Traylor, whose last known address was 3 Power Line Drive in North Little Rock, also faces a charge of possession of a firearm by certain persons.

He was convicted of robbery, third-degree domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance in 2011, according to court records.

In 2001, when Traylor was 17 years old, he was convicted of felony burglary and theft of property, court records show.

The killings Friday were the first two homicides of the year in North Little Rock.

Traylor's first court date is scheduled for Tuesday.

